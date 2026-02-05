Chase Shores Could Carry an Angels Tradition this Season

For four consecutive seasons the Angels have welcomed the the first player from the previous draft to Major League Baseball. Chase Silseth was followed by Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, and Ryan Johnson.

Chase Shores is the most likely Angels draftee to continue the tradition. The 6 foot 8 flamethrower from LSU follows in the mold of many recent Perry Minasian picks in that he has college experience as both a starter and a reliever. While the Angels hope to ultimately develop Shores as a starter, his most recent experience and scounting projections are both in a relief role.

Like Ryan Johnson last season, Chase Shores is a non roster invitee to Angels camp this year. Usually this is a nice perk for an early draft selection, but with the Angels obvious needs on the mound and the team's history of quick promotions, don't be surprised if Shores makes the Opening Day roster.

Shores has an incredible fastball/slider combination.

To have success as a Major League starter, pitchers generally need to have command of four pitches. But to make it as a reliever, one dominant pitch with a solid secondary offering is the norm. As of now, Shores fits the latter mold.

His fastball is rated a 65, which is a plus-plus pitch. It sits mid to upper 90s and can hit triple digits. Equally as important it has nice ride which makes it get on hitters in a hurry. With Shores long stride, the ball is released closer to home than usual, giving hitters even less reaction time.

Chase, “Flame throwing” Shores. 101mph 🔥

Absolutely filthy and so unfair to hitters. ⛽️⛽️⛽️ pic.twitter.com/YZy1jmtmTO — Harrison Cordell Fant (@Fantavious9) June 22, 2025

Heat is great and pitching still starts with an effective fastball. But elite hitters will ultimately time even the best of fastballs unless they have to worry about a secondary pitch. Shores slider is not as elite as his fastball, but is a plus grade pitch that gets plenty of swings and misses and keeps hitters honest. With a sharp break and 15 MPH difference in speed, the slider dips down and away from hitters geared up for the heater.

Chase Shores, Disgusting 91mph Slider. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/rHZv8r7p6o — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 19, 2025

How patient will the Angels be with Shores?

Spending a second round pick on a likely relief pitcher is not a wise draft strategy. The hope within the Angels organization is that Shores will be able to increase his innings, develop some more command, and become a starter. He'll need to add a third or possibly fourth pitch for this to happen.

However, the Angels bullpen is a unit in need of dire help. Guys like Kirby Yates and Drew Pomeranz are at the tail end of their careers. Ben Joyce and Robert Stephenson are constantly injured. And the farm isn't rich on talent.

The team was patient with Chris Cortez last season. Like Shores, Cortez was drafted in the second round and finished his college career as a reliever with elite stuff. He spent the entire 2025 season in the minors getting stretched out as a starter.

However, the Angels promoted Ryan Johnson straight from Tempe and Shore's stuff is better than Johnson's. And given Shores injury history (he's already had Tommy John surgery) the team might feel more comfortable moving him to a bullpen role.

Given the Angels lack of pitching depth, Shores wicked fastball, and the Angels penchant for moving players quickly don't be surprised if Chase Shores is the first 2025 MLB draftee to make it to the big leagues.