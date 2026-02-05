Ranking the 5 Most Intriguing Angels Non Roster Invitees

The Angels announced their non roster invitee list for Spring Training. As with every year, there's a mix of prospects hoping to prove their worth and veterans hoping to extend their careers one more summer.

2025 draft picks Tyler Bremner, Chase Shores and Nate Snead are on the list. pic.twitter.com/F4ToZqUW5c — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) February 4, 2026

Here are the top 5 most intriguing players on the list.

#1: Tyler Bremner. The second overall selection in the 2025 draft did not pitch in the minors last year after pitching a full college season. Heading into the 2025 season he was seen as one of the top college arms on every list but struggled a bit on the field while dealing with his mom's battle with cancer off the field. This is our first look at Bremner in the Angels organization.

First round draft picks usually get invitations to big league camp but with the Angels penchant for rushing players to the big leagues and Bremner's advanced skillset, fans should keep a close eye on him.

#2 George Klassen. To say the Angels rotation is thin would be an understatement. The fifth starter's job is up for grabs and Klassen is the top overall arm in the Angels farm system. Armed with three plus pitches his challenge has been command. He showed great improvement in that regard over the second half of last season and will get to work with renowned pitching coach Mike Maddux in Tempe.

If you are looking for a young guy who might make some noise on the mound in 2026, Klassen is your guy. There's a good chance that Maddux's magic along with Klassen's stuff could make a good story as camp ends.

#3 Nelson Rada. Center field is wide open in Anaheim and the Angels top position player prospect plays center field. Rada is a speedster with a great glove and solid eye at the plate but is seriously devoid of power. Still a Denard Span type can be quite valuable to a team.

Nelson Rada is on the verge of of taking over center field for the Angels and could make the Opening Day roster with a very good camp. The odds of that are small but the odds of him playing in The Show soon are high, so keep an eye on him.

#4 Trey Mancini. From a human interest perspective, Mancini is by far the most incredible story in camp. Cancer survivor. 2021 Comeback Player of the Year winner. The slugger and renowned teammate will give it another shot at playing in the bigs. He had a great season in AAA Reno last year and has close friend Brady Anderson as his hitting coach.

There's not guy in camp more worthy of cheering on. He'll really need to mash the ball to make the big league roster, but he's beaten long odds before.

#5 Chris Cortez. The Angels are trying to stretch him out as a starter but he put up video game numbers as a reliever in college in 2024. A multi inning weapon out of the bullpen could be a godsend considering the innings limits likely to be imposed on Reid Detmers and Grayson Rodriguez. Cortez talked with me from camp not to long ago and possesses an insane fastball/slider combination that some scouts think could play in a Major League bullpen today.

Like with Klassen, command is an issue with Cortez. Between his early arrival at camp and the tutelage of Mike Maddux, Cortez could emerge as a fan favorite for a bullpen gig.