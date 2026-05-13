Angels Series Loss in Cleveland Highlights Offensive Struggles and Missed Opportunities

The Angels losing in Cleveland is nothing new. Heading into today's game the Guardians had a 29-4 record at home against the Halos dating to 2015. Yet again, their better pitching, deeper lineup, and better defense led to a win today and a series sweep.

Today's loss dropped the Angels to 5-17 over their last 22 games and highlighted many of the same problems the team has seen throughout the season.

Left field and the catcher's spot are automatic outs right now.

On Friday night Bryce Teodosio went 0 for 2 before Josh Lowe recorded a pinch hit single. That was the only hit by an Angels left fielder in this series. Lowe did his usual 0 for 3 with 2 K's on Saturday night and Teodosio was given the start today.

Playing Josh Lowe at all at this point is ridiculous. Lowe's OPS of .494 is the second worst in all of baseball and his defense also grades negatively. Trading away a useful bullpen piece for a player on a multiple year decline has hurt the Angels in two ways. Continuing to play Lowe will only further hurt the team.

Teodosio's bat is not much better than Lowe's but at least his defense is elite. We will dig more into that later.

As far as the catcher's spot, the Angels only hope is Logan O'Hoppe wraps up his rehab stint and flashes some of his promise when he returns. The catchers were a combined 0 for 7 in the first two games before Sebastian Rivero collected the only hit by a catcher in the series.

Bad defense is killing the team as well.

Sep 2, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada (5) fields the ball in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Yoan Moncada's error to start the 5th inning gifted Cleveland a run. It also prolonged the inning which indirectly led to a second run scoring. Defensively Moncada is rated near the bottom of the league in multiple metrics. Combine that with his paltry offensive numbers and there is simply no reason for him to be starting for the Angels.

Josh Lowe's negative 2 defensive runs saved puts him behind 119 other MLB players who have logged time in left field this season. Throw out the plethora of players who made brief appearances in left field and Lowe is tied for the worst defensive starting left fielder in the big leagues.

Bryce Teodosio is an elite defensive center fielder with far and away the best range on the team. Playing him in left field does not allow him to showcase that range and really limits his on field value. It is completely nonsensical to have Teodosio limited to a corner outfield role while Mike Trout patrols centerfield.

At this stage in his career, Mike Trout is not an elite defender. Currently pegged at -2 defensive runs saved, he is 14 DRS behind Pete Crow Armstrong and only 1 DRS better than the worst center fielders in the game. Keeping him in center is also hurting the team.

The Angels are simply not a good baseball team.

Oct 22, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Kurt Suzuki, right, receives his jersey from general manager Perry Minasian during a press conference at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

No surprise here. When the offense has 2 black holes in the lineup (3 when Moncada starts lately) and is bad at defense that team will lose a lot of baseball games.

While Cleveland's defense limited the Angels scoring chances, the Angels defense increased Cleveland's. Take away the 2 run 5th inning today and the game it tied heading to the 9th inning. And then realize that about a hit per game more than usual falls in against the Angels and it explains some of the woeful pitching numbers.

By basic math, each team starts with 27 outs apiece. Lowe and the catcher's spot immediately drop the Angels offensive chances to 21 outs. A more complete lineup like Cleveland's not only has 27 outs but the Angels offense gifts them a hit or two per game. In short, the team with 21 outs loses to the team that essentially has 28 or 29.

This is not unique to the Angels facing Cleveland. As reflected in the Angels last place record, this is the story of the Angels and has been for the last several years. If anything, the Angels have gone backwards this season in key areas which is why their first 100 loss campaign is a certainty.