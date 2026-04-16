Aaron Judge, Mike Trout Make Yankees History Not Seen Since Lou Gehrig

The battle between Aaron Judge and Mike Trout did not disappoint.

Aaron Judge got Thursday’s game off to a loud start, hitting a solo shot in the bottom of the first inning to get the Yankees on the board. In doing so, he and Trout combined to make some pretty impressive franchise history.

Trout and Judge have each hit four-plus home runs during the Angels-Yankees series. That makes this the first time a Yankee and an opponent have each hit four homers in a single series in almost 100 years. The last time it happened? Way back in 1932, when the feat was achieved by legends Lou Gehrig and Goose Goslin.

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Gehrig and Goslin, both Hall of Famers, faced off in a four-game, June series in ‘32, when Goslin was a member of the St. Louis Browns. Goslin hit a home run in the opening game of the series, and launched three more in the third contest. In all, he recorded seven hits and 14 RBIs in the series. He had 17 home runs that season, four of which came in that four-game span. As for Gehrig, he hit a home run in three of the four games of that series and drove in a total of 11 runs.

Trout and Judge making history together is cool pic.twitter.com/hVY0VKeWJ2 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 16, 2026

That’s quite some company for Trout and Judge, both future Hall of Famers in their own right.

Trout homered four times in the opening three games of the series against the Yankees, and he added a fifth late into Thursday’s game. He’s logged six hits, including the five homers, and nine RBIs in the series. Judge is also up to five hits, though all but one of his home runs were solo shots. Fans who bought tickets to any of those games certainly got their money’s worth.

Judge spoke highly of Trout ahead of the matchup with the Angels, calling him “the greatest of all-time.” Clearly, he has plenty of respect for the 11-time All-Star, and now they’ve combined to make some pretty unique history after their slugfest in the series.

Trout has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons, but he’s off to a torrid start to the 2026 campaign. He’s already racked up 1.2 WAR in 18 games and entered play on Thursday with a .945 OPS and six home runs. After seeing his OPS dip below .800 in 2025 for the first time since his rookie season, the 34-year-old is silencing any doubters with his prolific play out the gate this year.

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