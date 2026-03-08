Angels Starters Dominate in the WBC and Cactus League Today

Between the World Baseball Classic and the big league club playing two games against the A's, three Angels starters took the mound today. Two of them were simply dominant. It is still early in March, but the fact the Angels had multiple good starters on the same day is a good sign.

Level of competition is important to consider, but so is the fact that neither Ryan Johnson or Sam Aldegheri is predicted to make the Opening Day roster. In fact, Johnson's start today was likely due to Yusei Kikuchi pitching for Team Japan early this morning against Korea.

All a guy can ask for is an opportunity. Johnson and Aldegheri got them and made the most of them today.

Ryan Johnson shut down a decent A's lineup.

Sometimes a pitcher will get the easy side of a split squad game. That was definitely not the case today. Reigning Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz hit leadoff and regular players like Jacob Wilson, Brent Rooker, and Jeff McNeil were in the lineup.

Johnson faced the A side of the A's lineup and dominated. He threw four scoreless innings, struck out four, walked none, and only allowed one hit. His command and stuff improved as the game progressed and he ended his day by striking out the side in the bottom of the fourth inning.

A lot of time pitching stats don't matter this early in Spring. But when you are on periphery of the roster and facing another team's starters, those stats carry weight. Johnson made a big statement today.

4 strikeouts over 4 scoreless frames for Ryan Johnson!



The @Angels' No. 2 prospect gives up just one hit and ends his outing by striking out the side. pic.twitter.com/qGnmZuTCea — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 7, 2026

Sam Aldegheri carried Team Italy to a win.

Aldegheri faced Team Brazil in the World Baseball Classic today. It is safe to say he did not face as high of a level of competition as Johnson, but Aldegheri's game came in a truly competitive environment in a big league park.

If the Italian southpaw cracks the Angels roster he could very well find himself pitching again in Houston. Given the opportunity today, he made the most of it in front of the baseball world.

Overall, Aldegheri pitched four and two thirds one run innings, struck out eight batters, and only walked two. 42 of his 63 pitches were for strikes and he rarely had traffic on the bases.

Without the WBC, Aldegheri might have gotten two innings in a Cactus League game. By making Team Italy he was able to get a longer look in a more competitive environment.

Yes, it is only March 7th but these performances are good signs. It will take a good dozen or so starters to get through a Major League season. The Angels might not have that yet, but they are at least developing better potential depth than they have in years.