How to Watch Angels Players in the World Baseball Classic
Exhibition play is under way for the 2026 World Baseball Classic and pool play begins tomorrow. The Angels are pretty well represented in the tournament with 10 players on their national teams.
National pride is the theme of the Classic but it is fun to root for affiliated players as well; especially when they are not playing against your team. Here's how to watch the Angels players.
Yusei Kikuchi - Team Japan
Kikuchi will pitch for defending champion Japan in the pool from Tokyo. The baseball mad country will pack the Tokyo Dome for what should be a fun pool that Japan wins.
Kikuchi will likely take the third spot in the rotation, putting him on at 3 AM Pacific time on Sunday morning. That game against Australia will air on FS1.
Sam Aldegheri and Camden Minacci - Team Italy
Like Kikuchi, Aldegheri is slated to start his team's third game. Unfortunately for him, that is a Tuesday match up against an absolutely loaded Team USA lineup. It will air at 6 PM Pacific time on FS1 from Houston.
Mincacci is in Team Italy's eligible pitching pool and is not certain to pitch. He's a hard throwing reliever so he could appear at any time.
Yoan Moncada and Francis Texido - Team Cuba
The crowds in San Juan should be electric for a pool featuring Cuba, Columbia, and the host Puerto Rico. Moncada will be the starting third baseman for Cuba. Texido is in the eligible pitcher pool and will only pitch if Cuba activates him.
Cuba's schedule is as follows:
Friday: 8 AM vs. Panama on FS2
Sunday: 9 AM vs. Columbia on FS2
Monday: 4 PM vs. Puerto Rico on FS1
Wednesday: Noon vs. Canada on FS2
Samy Natera Jr. - Team Mexico
Natera Jr.is a reliever with a lot of promise. He's pitched well the last year plus starting in the 2024 Arizona Fall League. His WBC is very much an audition for the Major Leagues and Team Mexico is in a pool loaded with Major League Talent. As a reliever, Natera Jr. could feature in any of the following games:
Friday: vs. Great Britain at 10 AM on FS1
Sunday: vs. Brazil at 5 PM on FS1
Monday: vs. USA at 5 PM on Fox
Wednesday: vs. Italy at 4PM on Tubi
Lucas Ramirez - Team Brazil
Ramirez is an outfielder who is currently best known for being Manny Ramirez's son. Dad is proudly Dominican but Mom was born and raised in Brazil, which is why Lucas is representing Brazil at the tournament. The fact he turned 20 in January and has not advanced past A ball is another reason.
But it could be fun to watch the youngster on a big stage. Brazil's schedule is as follows:
Friday: vs. USA at 5 PM on Fox.
Saturday: vs. Italy at 10 AM on Fox Sports App
Sunday: vs. Mexico at 5 PM on FS1
Monday: vs. Great Britain at 10 AM on Tubi
Note: if you have not seen Lucas play he runs just like his dad but bats lefty; by design by Manny since he was a kid.
Najer Victor - Great Britain
Victor was born in the US Virgin Islands but is somehow eligible to represent Great Britain. The righty is a pure reliever who has not yet impressed in the minor leagues and will face his toughest tests yet.
Great Britain's schedule is as follows:
Friday: vs. Mexico at 10 AM on FS1
Saturday: vs. USA at 5 PM on Fox
Sunday: vs. Italy at 10 AM on Tubi
Monday: vs. Brazil at 10 AM on Tubi
As you can see, the majority of the players will be in the pool playing in Houston that features USA, Mexico, Italy, Brazil, and Great Britain. Notably the Angels do not have a player on the loaded USA team. But Mexico has an exciting team, Cuba is a blue blood in international play, and Team Italy has a ton of fun.
Hopefully this helps you enjoy the Classic a little more and lets you see some Angels players and prospects in a different environment.
