How to Watch Angels Players in the World Baseball Classic

Exhibition play is under way for the 2026 World Baseball Classic and pool play begins tomorrow. The Angels are pretty well represented in the tournament with 10 players on their national teams.

National pride is the theme of the Classic but it is fun to root for affiliated players as well; especially when they are not playing against your team. Here's how to watch the Angels players.

Yusei Kikuchi - Team Japan

Kikuchi will pitch for defending champion Japan in the pool from Tokyo. The baseball mad country will pack the Tokyo Dome for what should be a fun pool that Japan wins.

Kikuchi will likely take the third spot in the rotation, putting him on at 3 AM Pacific time on Sunday morning. That game against Australia will air on FS1.

Sam Aldegheri and Camden Minacci - Team Italy

Like Kikuchi, Aldegheri is slated to start his team's third game. Unfortunately for him, that is a Tuesday match up against an absolutely loaded Team USA lineup. It will air at 6 PM Pacific time on FS1 from Houston.

Mincacci is in Team Italy's eligible pitching pool and is not certain to pitch. He's a hard throwing reliever so he could appear at any time.

Sep 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada (5) hits a sacrifice fly RBI in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Yoan Moncada and Francis Texido - Team Cuba

The crowds in San Juan should be electric for a pool featuring Cuba, Columbia, and the host Puerto Rico. Moncada will be the starting third baseman for Cuba. Texido is in the eligible pitcher pool and will only pitch if Cuba activates him.

Cuba's schedule is as follows:

Friday: 8 AM vs. Panama on FS2

Sunday: 9 AM vs. Columbia on FS2

Monday: 4 PM vs. Puerto Rico on FS1

Wednesday: Noon vs. Canada on FS2

Samy Natera Jr. - Team Mexico

Natera Jr.is a reliever with a lot of promise. He's pitched well the last year plus starting in the 2024 Arizona Fall League. His WBC is very much an audition for the Major Leagues and Team Mexico is in a pool loaded with Major League Talent. As a reliever, Natera Jr. could feature in any of the following games:

Friday: vs. Great Britain at 10 AM on FS1

Sunday: vs. Brazil at 5 PM on FS1

Monday: vs. USA at 5 PM on Fox

Wednesday: vs. Italy at 4PM on Tubi

Lucas Ramirez - Team Brazil

Ramirez is an outfielder who is currently best known for being Manny Ramirez's son. Dad is proudly Dominican but Mom was born and raised in Brazil, which is why Lucas is representing Brazil at the tournament. The fact he turned 20 in January and has not advanced past A ball is another reason.

But it could be fun to watch the youngster on a big stage. Brazil's schedule is as follows:

Friday: vs. USA at 5 PM on Fox.

Saturday: vs. Italy at 10 AM on Fox Sports App

Sunday: vs. Mexico at 5 PM on FS1

Monday: vs. Great Britain at 10 AM on Tubi

Note: if you have not seen Lucas play he runs just like his dad but bats lefty; by design by Manny since he was a kid.

Najer Victor - Great Britain

Victor was born in the US Virgin Islands but is somehow eligible to represent Great Britain. The righty is a pure reliever who has not yet impressed in the minor leagues and will face his toughest tests yet.

Great Britain's schedule is as follows:

Friday: vs. Mexico at 10 AM on FS1

Saturday: vs. USA at 5 PM on Fox

Sunday: vs. Italy at 10 AM on Tubi

Monday: vs. Brazil at 10 AM on Tubi

As you can see, the majority of the players will be in the pool playing in Houston that features USA, Mexico, Italy, Brazil, and Great Britain. Notably the Angels do not have a player on the loaded USA team. But Mexico has an exciting team, Cuba is a blue blood in international play, and Team Italy has a ton of fun.

Hopefully this helps you enjoy the Classic a little more and lets you see some Angels players and prospects in a different environment.