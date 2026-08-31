Angels vs. Yankees Preview (Aug 31): Odds & How to Watch



The New York Yankees travel to Anaheim tonight to open a crucial three-game series against the Los Angels. Storylines about as the Yankees pursue a playoff bid and the Angels began a long overdue rebuild.

Let's take a look at the latest betting lines, pitching statistics, and viewing information for the series opener on Monday, August 31, 2026.





How to Watch Yankees vs. Angels Game 1



The first pitch is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET (6:38 p.m. local PT) at Angel Stadium. Fans can access the live game broadcast through several regional networks and digital streaming platforms:





Television Networks: Local West Coast viewers can tune into KCOP or regional broadcast alternatives. Viewers in the New York market can follow the action on the YES network.





Projected Pitching Matchups

New York Yankees: Elmer Rodriguez (0-2, 4.70 ERA)



Right-hander Elmer Rodriguez gets his sixth MLB appearance of the 2026 season. Stepping up in the rotation with Ryan Weathers on the injured list, Rodriguez looks to add some cotrol to his electric stuff. He is fresh off an encouraging six-inning quality start against Houston, and he will look to improve on that performance against an Angels lineup that ranks near the bottom of the league in overall offensive production this year.







Los Angeles Angels: Walbert Urena (8-9, 2.94 ERA)







The Halos counter with right-hander Walbert Urena, who has put together a stellar campaign despite his sub-.500 record. Boasting an excellent 2.94 ERA, Urena gives the struggling Angels a starting pitching advantage on paper. But he has been scuffling a bit lately. His biggest challenge will be navigating a powerful, left-handed heavy Yankees lineup that is coming off a massive series victory against the rival Boston Red Sox. Urena does not get a ton of strikeouts but he does generate a lot of ground balls. He'll need to keep the ball on the ground to avoid it going over the fence.

Tonight's Main Game Lines



Aug 27, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice (22) hits a single against the Houston Astros in the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per BetMGM

Moneyline: Yankees -145 Angels +118

Run Line: Yankees (-1.5) +115 Angels (+1.5) -140

Over/Under: Under 8.5 Runs -105 Over 8.5 Runs -115

With the Angels truly scuffling offensively and in the bullpen, it is hard not to take them on the money line. Walbert Urena should give the Angels an edge for about 5 innings, maybe 6 but the disparities between the offenses is huge and the Angels bullpen simply can not be

Featured Player Prop Bets

Luis Garcia Jr. (NYY) – Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-120):Garcia Jr. enters tonight on a major hot streak, boasting a .478 batting average over the last week . He hits right-handed pitching exceptionally well, making him a prime candidate to damage Angels starter Walbert Ureña

Elmer Rodríguez-Cruz (NYY) – Over 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-115): The rookie right-hander carries a . Control issues (13 walks) give the Angels plenty of baserunners to cross the plate early





Both of these look really tantalizing. Garcia is simply on a tear while the Angels have a knack for scoring early in games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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