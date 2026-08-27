Is Walbert Urena an AL Rookie of the Year Candidate? Stats & Case

Walbert Urena has been a really bright spot in an otherwise frustrating 2026 Angels season. Heading into Spring Training he looked like an arm with a lot of promise who might be a year or two away from the big time. But he showed up in Tempe throwing gas, made the team, and has put up really impressive numbers.

In looking at his total body of work it is hard to argue against Urena being a legitimate AL Rookie of the Year candidate.

Walbert Urena’s 2026 Rookie Season Breakthrough

the 22 year old Dominican right hander was not on any preseason Top 100 prospects lists so his breakthrough at the MLB level caught everyone by surprise. Like most rookies he struggled a bit in his first few appearances, but once Walbert Urena secured a rotation slot he has been on a roll.

Nobody was looking at Urena as an AL ROY candidate when he made his MLB debut out of the bullpen in Houston in the opening series of the year. When he was rocked for 6 runs in 1 inning in his second appearance, Urena looked overmatched and was sent back down to AAA to make some adjustments. None of the 6 runs was earned, but Urena was unable to stop the Astros rally.

He made it back to the big league level in April and pitched a 6 inning, 2 run game against the Padres. Then he got roughed up by the Royals. But once the calendar flipped to May, Urena flipped a switch and went on a dominant run.

Inside the Numbers: Urena’s Case for AL Rookie of the Year

Aug 13, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Walbert Urena (57) pitches during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the year Urena has an ERA of 2.96 through 116.1 innings. His WHIP is an impressive 1.289 thanks to an attacking style and a wicked fastball. His stuff seems better than his 112 strikeouts would suggest but he generally gets opponents to generate weak contact by pounding his sinker at the bottom of the strike zone.

After some initial struggles, Urena went on a dominant run starting May 1st. In 20 starts he has a 2.74 ERA in 105 innings. He seems to strive against the best competition; holding the Rays to 1 run over 6 innings while blanking the Brewers in the same number of frames.

Add it all up and Urena has produced 2.7 bWAR which ranks right with Clay Holmes and ahead of Paul Skenes

Obstacles to Walbert Urena Winning AL ROY

Aug 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7) waits on the field for a teammate to bring him his hat and glove after the third out against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing on a team that is headed for a 100 loss season makes it tough to win an individual award. Playing on the West Coast after most of the baseball media is wrapping up their nights does not help, either. But there is some stiff competition and Urena does issue too many walks while not generating a ton of strikeouts.

Detroit's Kevin McGonigle should win the award going away. His 4.5 fWAR season is undeniably great and ranks among the biggest stars in the game. Pitcher Parker Messick of the Guardians has an even lower ERA than Urena but does serve up quite a few longballs.

Overall it is a tough field which proves MLB is full of promising young talent.

Will Walbert Urena Win AL Rookie of the Year?

Absolutely not but he should appear on at least a few ballots. When voting for the award, writers place three names on their ballots. McGonigle will top most if not all of the lists. Messick should slot in behind him on most ballots.

But that leaves the third spot as a pretty wide open race between Urena, Payton Tolle of the Red Sox, and the Japanese sluggers Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto. Of the 30 writers who cast ballots at least a few should see the Angels rookie as worthy of that third slot.

The Angels have two Rookie of the Year winners in Mike Trout and Tim Salmon. But to get votes at all is a major accomplishment and Walbert Urena should achieve that this year. For a guy who was on nobody's radar as camp opened, that is a huge accomplishment.