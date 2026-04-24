Building Around the Core: Likely Draft Fits for the Angels

Thanks to the NFL, draft fever is running through the sports world. College baseball is entering its final month of the regular season and the prospect pecking order is still in flux. Over the course of the next two months (thanks to the post season), players will have the opportunity to climb up or fall down the rankings.

In looking at the Angels drafting trends under GM Perry Minasian there are certain patterns. Every one of his first round picks has come from the college ranks. Each was touted more for their floor (likely level of play) than their ceiling (potential level of play). In each case, Perry was convinced they could advance to the Major League level quickly and for four straight years the Angels were the first to promote a pick from the latest draft class.

Earlier today we went over the young core that is developing in Anaheim. While it is never advisable to draft based on current need, the Angels are a notoriously short sighted organization. With that being said, let's take a look at players the Angels might pick 12th overall in July.

Drew Burress CF Georgia Tech

Burress is likely off the board by the 12th pick but he has been mocked as late as 13th. Some teams might just look past all the gaudy numbers and only see his 5 foot 9 inch frame. But the numbers are gaudy and if he is available the Angels should count their blessings.

This season Burress is slashing .346/.475/.586 in a pretty tough ACC. 12 doubles, 7 home runs, and 3 triples prove his blend of power and speed. He is a plus defender in center field as well.

There might not be much more ceiling in Burress, but his floor is quite high. With Mike Trout getting older and Jo Adell a fit for a corner, Burress could be the Angels center fielder of the future.

Sawyer Strosnider OF Texas Christian

The left handed right fielder has followed his stellar sophomore campaign up with an increase in power at the expense of a few hits. Playing in the best conference in the country (the SEC) Strosnider is slugging .575 while reaching base at a .429 clip.

He has already slugged 10 home runs but has a very reasonable 17% K rate. A solid defender in the corners, Sawyer's footspeed has enabled him to hit 3 triples this year after recording 10 last year.

He entered the year as MLB Pipeline's 10th best prospect and fills an area of total weakness on the Angels farm.

Cameron Flukey RHP Coastal Carolina

Jun 13, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers pitcher Cameron Flukey (2) throws against the Arizona Wildcats during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Much like Tyler Bremner, Flukey entered the year in the discussion for the best college pitcher in the land; certainly the best college righty. If you watched last year's College World Series, Flukey dueled Kade Anderson in the finals.

Normally an arm like Flukey's would not be available at 12 but a rib fracture suffered after his first start has kept him off the mound. He is back in action now but will have a limited body of work leading up to the draft.

But his overall body of work is impressive as is his stuff. Last season he pitched 101.2 innings and struck out 1118 batters. He features a plus fastball and a plus curveball to go with good command.

I look at the lack of innings this season as a positive. Pitchers only have so many bullets in their pitching arm, and he kept some in reserve for his professional career.

Ace Reese 3B/LF Mississippi State

Mississippi State's Ace Reese (3) bats against Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reese is projected to go much later in the first round which could mean he serves two purposes for the Angels: add a power bat and save resources to sign talent drafted in later rounds.

The bat is his calling card and the kid is an extra base hit machine. Playing in the super tough SEC he is slashing .312/.411/.650 with 12 home runs and 17 doubles in only 41 games. He bats left and throws right.

The Angels have not had a prolific bat at the hot corner since Troy Glaus. While there are some questions about Reese's ultimate defensive home there are none about the bat. A long term infield of Reese, Neto, Peraza, Schanuel could be really, really good.