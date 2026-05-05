How Bad Can It Get? 2026 Angels Season Preview & Predictions

The losing just keeps on coming with no end in sight. After dropping last night's game to the Chicago White Sox the Angels sit at a miserable 13 and 23. That's good for last place in the American League and sets a pace of 58 wins and 104 losses.

No Angels team has ever lost 100 games in a season but that is by far the most likely outcome facing the 2026 squad. In looking at the schedule the rest of the year, it is hard to see many chances to win series much less go on a hot streak.

The Angels schedule in May is brutal and should bury the team.

A big reason last week's series in Chicago was so critical to the Angels is the upcoming schedule. Obviously every team they face has a better record but it goes far beyond that.

After the Chicago series is a three game set in Toronto. The Blue Jays won a series in Anaheim a couple of weeks ago and are getting healthy. They followed the series in here with series wins against both Cleveland and Boston before dropping 2 of 3 to the Twins last weekend.

The Angels then go to Cleveland, who has absolutely owned them in recent years. Cleveland sits atop the AL Central with Detroit who the Angels play later in the month.

Between those AL Central matchups are divisional match ups against the first place A's and second place Rangers. Both are on the road.

Oh, yeah, remember how the Angels went an unbelievable 6 and 0 against the Dodgers last year? The Dodgers probably do and they are on the schedule April 15th through 17th. Just imagine what that lineup will do to this bullpen.

After May the Angels will be definite sellers at the trade deadline.

Let's assume the Angels lose each of their remaining series in May 2 games to 1. That allows for both a potential series win and an offsetting sweep. But given the fact the Angels have not won a series in nearly a month that is a safe bet. That will drop the team's record to 21-38 if they split the 4 game series with the A's. If they lose that series 3 games to 1, the team will be 20-39.

That is a pace to win about 55 and lose 107. But the pace could actually pick up as a couple of productive pieces will likely be traded away in July.

Who might the Angels be able to trade? We can keep track of that as the deadline nears but Jose Soriano is a free agent in 2 years so cashing him in now would be smart. The Angels really do need to accept reality and rebuild but this team is great at skipping reality.

Either way, a trade of any decent players in July will only weaken what is already a weak lineup and bullpen; not that anybody will want to acquire an Angels reliever.

Angels fans should expect the worst season in franchise history.

Mar 11, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno watches game action during a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

To be honest it is kind of notable the Angels have never lost 100 games in a season. They came close a couple of years ago by losing 99 but keeping away from the century mark for over six decades is quite an accomplishment. At least for a team that does not have bottomless resources like some others.

Really, this is the culmination of the direction Arte Moreno and his regime have taken the franchise for a long time. The blame clearly lies at the feet of the owner on this one.

It would make for perfect bookends if Arte was to sell the team this off season. He would have then purchased the defending World Series champions and sold them after their first 100 loss season while riding baseball's longest post season drought.