White Sox vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 4

The Los Angeles Angels are in last place in the AL West as they head into a series with the Chicago White Sox, the second time in as many weeks that these teams have faced off.

Chicago swept last week’s series at home, and it’s now won seven of 10 games to move into third place in a shaky AL Central division.

Meanwhile, L.A. has won just two of its last 10 games and is dead last in the AL West. Despite that, the Angels are favored in this game with their ace – Jose Soriano – on the bump.

Soriano has a 0.84 ERA this season, but he did lose his first game of 2026 last week against the White Sox. Chicago has the same starter on the mound as it did in that matchup, as Davis Martin (1.95 ERA) gets the ball on Monday.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Monday’s rematch.

White Sox vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-163)

Angels -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

White Sox: +129

Angels: -156

Total

7.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

White Sox vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Davis Martin (4-1, 1.95 ERA)

Los Angeles: Jose Soriano (5-1, 0.84 ERA)

White Sox vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 4

Time: 9:38 p.m. EST

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, Angels.TV, KCOP

White Sox record: 16-18

Angels record: 13-22

White Sox vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Angels Best MLB Prop Bet

Jose Soriano OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (-105)

This season, Soriano has struggled a bit with free passes, even though he’s been lights out overall.

The Angels righty has allowed three or more walks in three of his last four outings (four total in the 2026 season), and he ranks in the 41st percentile in the league in walk percentage. Chicago has actually been pretty great at drawing free passes in 2026, taking the ninth-most walks in the league.

So, this could be a tough matchup for Soriano, who has worked deep into games on several occasions in 2026. I’ll go OVER on this prop, as he’s averaging 2.3 walks per nine innings.

White Sox vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best bets column why the UNDER is the play in the first five frames:

Last week, I took a NRFI bet when the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels faced off. That bet hit, and these teams finished with four combined runs in the first five innings.

So, with these teams running back the same pitching matchup – Chicago’s Davis Martin against Los Angeles’ Jose Soriano – I’m going back to the well and trusting these pitchers in the opening frames.

Soriano has been lights out in the 2026 season, posting a 0.84 ERA across seven starts, though he did allow three runs against Chicago. Still, Soriano ranks in the 79th percentile in expected ERA and the 78th percentile in expected batting average against.

As for Martin, he lowered his ERA to 1.95 and his FIP to 2.88 in his last outing, giving up just one run on seven hits across 5.2 innings of work.

While he ranks in just the 36th percentile in expected ERA, I think Martin can slow down this Angels team that has lost eight of its last 10 games.

Pick: First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-160 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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