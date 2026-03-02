Opening Day Pitcher Projection 2.0 - How Camp is Shaping the Roster

When looking at early pitching results it is important to take them with a huge grain of salt. Most of the stats don't matter but the ones that do matter a lot. For the guys on the roster bubble, the stats are paramount.

As the Cactus League wraps up its second week of games, the Angels have a little more clarity on the pitching side. It is obvious neither Ben Joyce or Robert Stephenson will make the Opening Day roster so two bullpen spots need to be filled.

Yusei Kikichi will be the Opening Day starter.

Kikuchi is the clear cut number one on the squad and is already looking good in camp. He'll ramp up for the season pitching for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic. There's simply no denying he is the man the Angels will hand the ball to on Opening Day.

George Klassen will break camp as the fifth starter.

The fifth starter's spot is clearly up for grabs and Klassen thus far is the man taking the lead for the job. He was simply filthy in his first appearance after climbing to AAA last year. His upside is so much greater than any other option and he's in his prime.

George Klassen showed some promise today in his start:



2 IP 1 H 0 R 1 BB 3 K

33 CSW%



- 4SFB held 98 MPH through 2nd innings

- Slider looks like a bat missing pitch

- Curve and change up are developing



Raw pitcher here with a ton of upside!pic.twitter.com/HcEF8fH5lh — Andrew DeCeglie (@Andrew_FBB) February 26, 2026

Alek Manoah is a good story so far but has an option and can complete his rehab in the minor leagues.

Opening Day Rotation:

Yusei Kikuchi

Jose Soriano

Reid Detmers

Grayson Rodriguez

George Klassen

That is a mostly young, mostly homegrown bunch with a veteran leader and plenty of upside. Reid Detmers recovered from a rough first outing to look good against the Dodgers yesterday and Grayson Rodriguez is healthy. Jose Soriano plus Mike Maddux could be a great recipe as well.

Kirby Yates will be the Opening Day closer but there are still bullpen jobs up for grabs.

Until Joyce and/or Stephenson is healthy the Angels will rely on veteran closer Kirby Yates. The last time Yates working with pitching coach Mike Maddux he had his career best year. The Angels need to hope that magic works again.

The defining factor for the guys who look like locks for the Opening Day bullpen is experience. Based on familiarity and useage, Hunter Strickland looks like he'll make the big league squad after signing a minor league dea.

In previous years the Angels were light on left handed relievers, but not this season. Veterans Drew Pomeranz and Brent Suter were brought in as free agents and are both southpaws.

Kirby Yates - Closer

Drew Pomeranz - Lefty

Brent Suter - Lefty

Hunter Strickland - Right

Jordan Romano - Right

After this group, there is a camp battle for the three remaining spots. At least one of this group needs to be able to go extra innings in blowouts. Although Walbert Urena has been impressive, I think the organization finally looks long term and sends him to the minors to develop as a starter.

Jose Fermin - Right

Ryan Zeferjahn - Right

Chase Silseth - Right and multi inning reliever.

This group will obviously improve a ton when/if Joyce and Stephenson are healthy. It would be better right away if guys like Urena and Chase Shores were rushed to the majors instead of given time to develop as starters; which is refreshing. It has been a long time since the Angels though big picture and fully developed their talent.

One wild card here is Samy Natera Jr., who will pitch for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. If he performs well on that grand stage he could easily supplant Zeferjahn or Silseth. Those two are on the roster bubble.