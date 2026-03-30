Mike Trout 2026 Season Predictions - Why He Might or Might Not Be Back

Off to a great start of the year, Mike Trout is looking like Mike Trout again. Should Angels fans buy into this short burst of production or keep expectations tempered. Let's look though some data and a crystal ball to find the answer.

Health is the real wild card with Trout so that makes a forecast more difficult but it does appear the team will rotate him through center field and designated hitter in hopes to keep him in the lineup.

What the prediction models say:

Baseball-Reference is calling for a pretty healthy Mike Trout who produces much like he did last year. They project 491 plate appearances with 23 home runs and a slash line of .234/.344/.446.

Over at FanGraphs they are really bullish on Trout staying healthy with a solid 560 plate appearances. That is 4 more than Trout had last season. Their slash line is similar at .233/.346/.443 and they project 26 Trout bombs.

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels first base/outfield coach Adam Eaton (92) reacts to center fielder Mike Trout (27) single against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Reasons for optimism:

Trout is hitting sprint speeds of 30 feet per second for the first time since his knee injuries in 2023. If he is able to beat out just a few infield hits or turn a handful of single into doubles that will improve his offensive numbers.

Plus, Trout instituted some mechanical changes at the end of last season that have made him quicker to the ball. High heat has always been a bit of an issue for Trout but the last couple of years it has been his kyrptonite. He is turning better on both inside and high fastballs like the one he drove out for a home run on Opening Day.

Reasons for pessimism:

As they say in the fight game "Father Time is undefeated." Yes, Trout looks great right now and fans want to associate his boyish smile and outward joy of playing the game as youthful but he turns 35 this summer. And without chemical help athletes don't improve as they hit their mid 30s.

Beyond that, the litany of injuries the last few years can not be ignored. Tears to calves and meniscus are serious things that can impact a player for a long time.

Angels On SI Prediction:

I think Trout's slash line is better than both BB-ref and FanGraphs projects. By making more consistent contact he will get his batting average up to .263. That contact plus laying off a few pitches he swung at last year gets his OBP to .378 which is exactly what his OBP has been over the last five seasons combined.

BB-ref is predicting 14 doubles a year after Trout hit that same number. I'll bump that up to 18 and stick with the FanGraphs estimate of 26 home runs.

Total prediction: .263/.378/.482 with 26 home runs and 18 doubles. Let's take a look back at the All Star break and end of the year to see how I did.