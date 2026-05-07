Mike Trout is Great but Is He Tradeable?

Mike Trout is having a great start to the 2026 season and the baseball world is abuzz with takes on trading him to a contender. While it would be great to see Trout finally get to chase October glory, a trade needs to make sense for all sides. In looking at Trout's age, injury history, and remaining contract obligations that might not be possible.

Mike Trout is playing like Mike Trout again.

A decade ago Mike Trout was far and away the best baseball player on the planet. It was said baseball season did not begin until Trout led the league in WAR. He followed a stellar 9.5 WAR in 2016 with an unworldly 10.5 WAR in 2016.

So far this season Trout has produced 2.2 WAR in 37 games. Extrapolate that out to 162 and he is on pace for 9.6 WAR this season. Mike Trout is hitting the ball harder than he has in years while still taking his walks. And he is playing center field and playing every day.

All of the underlying metrics look great too. Mike Trout is sprinting faster than he has in years. He even hit a monster home run on Opening Day for the fifth time in his storied career and mixed a stolen base into the same game. He is looking like a player who has turned back the clock.

These are the reasons fans and pundits are screaming for Trout to be traded.

There are legitimate concerns about Trout keeping up this pace.

Over the last 5 seasons Trout has averaged 2.6 WAR per year with most of that coming in a 6.1 WAR 2023. Trout has already nearly matched his WAR totals from the last two seasons combined.

Nobody doubts the drive and natural talent Mike Trout possesses. But there is a saying from the fight game that applies here: "Father time is undefeated." Honing in on his 35th birthday and coming off numerous lower body injuries, Trout is more likely to decline than keep up this pace.

And then there is the contract.

Overall, Mike Trout has been a bargain for the Angels. He is the greatest player in franchise history who has more than earned his contract. One WAR is going for about $9-$10 million per year on the free agent market.

Mike Trout has given the Angels nearly 90 WAR for about $3.5 million each. Superstar production at a third of market price is unbelievable value. If Trout never plays another game for the Angels he will still prove to be a bargain value wise.

The issue at hand is a new team did not receive the glory years of Trout. They will be looking at a 35 year old player who will be owed about $167 million at the trade deadline.

Going back to the $9 to $10 million per WAR math, Trout will need to produce about 18 WAR over the next 4.5 years to break even on value with a new team. That requires him to produce 2 WAR for them this season then 4 more per year for the next 4 years.

Considering Trout has not produced more than 4 WAR in a season since 2022 and the fact that is his only season this decade meeting that threshold, that is a tough projection.

Why a Mike Trout trade is almost impossible.

Mar 16, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno (right) and outfielder Mike Trout against the Cleveland Indians during a Spring Training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At this point other team's projections of Mike Trout matter more than feelings. Fans here love him and he has equity with the franchise. Any GM who is trading for him will look at production and dollars to determine a value.

As stated above, if another team projects him to be a 4 WAR player for the remainder of his contract Mike Trout has no trade value. Better put, Mike Trout has no surplus value on his contract. So a team would have no reason to part with premium talent in a trade if they are taking on his full contract.

If another team looks at Trout's age and injury history and project him as anything less than a 4 win player and he has negative trade value.

So, the Angels are in a tough spot here. Mike Trout is the face of the Angels and trading him for little return makes no sense. Asking Arte Moreno to pay $10-$20 million per year to pay down Mike Trout's contract is also a tough ask. Fans buy tickets to watch Mike Trout play.

The only hope for the Angels is that a team is willing to pay a World Series tax of sorts. In short, they believe that Trout is the key to winning a World Series and that the extra revenue that delivers will offset the contract and justify sending the Angels some premium talent.

Even under this case it is likely the Angels will be asked to eat some of the contract. Moreno has paid plenty of players to not play baseball at all but Albert Pujols is the only notable Angel to collect Arte's money while playing for another team.

Mike Trout would likely need to force the issue and that raises issues.

Primarily, Mike Trout is beloved by fans now and most would realize escaping the Angels is his only chance to compete for a World Series in his career. He has spent over a third of his life with the organization and is further away from his ultimate goal now than when he started.

Trout is genuine when he says he wants to win. Arte was real when he said fans do not care about winning and he has no incentive to invest further in the team right now. This could very well lead to a request for a trade.

However, publicly asking for a trade will upset many fans who have paid to see him play over the years. There is an emotional bond developed by fans and asking to leave them will sting. At least in some cases.

The real problem lies in the transactional process. Other teams already have Trout's age, injury history, and future payroll obligations to use as leverage in trade talks. If they know Trout wants out that only gives them more leverage.

At a certain point, it is better simply to keep Trout than make a bad business deal. After all Trout puts butts in seats and sells a lot of merchandise. Most fans will continue to embrace him even if they know he wants to play for a contender.

Only time will tell if Trout ever suits up for another club. But the oversimplification in the baseball media of "trade Trout before he gets hurt again" will continue while missing the obvious. Other teams also know he is likely to get hurt again and that tanks his value.