Mike Trout Named AL Comeback Player of the Year Finalist: How 2026 Stats Prove He’s Still a Star

Baseball is better when Mike Trout is on the field flashing his trademark grin and blasting balls over the fence. For most of the 2024 and 2025 seasons that was missing but in 2026 a resurgent Trout played in 142 games and reminded fans and opponents why he will waltz into the Hall of Fame at the end of his career.

Not only have the fans enjoyed watching Trout play more often, his accomplishments are being recognized by his peers. First his teammates voted him to be the Angels 2026 MVP and now the Major League Baseball Players Association has nominated him as a finalist for the AL Comeback Player of the Year. He will vie for the honor against the Astro's Yordan Alvarez and the Yankees Gerrit Cole.

A Well-Deserved Honor: Mike Trout Named AL Comeback Player of the Year Finalist

Trout is extremely well respected throughout Major League Baseball. An all time great competitor on the field and a nice guy away from it, Trout is well received by players and fans across the nation. Not much can illustrate his standing in the game more than when he was named captain of Team USA's World Baseball Classic team in 2023.

But this award is not a popularity contest. Each of the three finalists rebounded to All Star level production in 2026 after struggling, primarily due to injury, in the previous year. Trout, in fact, was named to the All Star team in Philadelphia this season, giving him the chance to shine on baseball's biggest stage in front of his family and friends.

Yordan Alvarez went from 0.7 bWAR in 2025 to an elite 6.8 while leading the league in batting average, on base percentage, and slugging percentage this season. Gerrit Cole missed all of 2025 but looked like his former self in striking out 131 batters in 127 innings with a tight 1.126 WHIP.

Cruising Past the Injury Bugs: Trout’s Voluminous 2026 Availability

Trout's batting averages and underlying metrics did not change much from 2024 and 2025 to 2026. What really changed was his availability. 142 games played is more than Trout has played since the 2016 season. Not only was Trout healthy, his sprint speed was back to pre injury level and he looked much more like the Mike Trout fans have enjoyed watching for years.

In 2023 Trout played in 82 games and in 2024 that number was reduced to 29. He did play in 130 games in 2025 but spent less time in the field than usual and was still visibly not back to fully healthy. But in 2026 the baseball world got to see Mike Trout on the grass on a nearly daily basis.

By the Numbers: How Trout’s 2026 Stats Compare to 2024 and 2025

Sep 23, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) hits a one run home run during the fourth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The huge statistical jump from an injury marred two year stretch to a resurgent 2026 campaign is exactly why Mike Trout earned his American League Comeback Player of the Year nomination. After being limited by a devastating meniscus tear to just 29 games in 2024—where he managed a mere 10 home runs—Trout began his climb back in 2025. Though he played in 130 games that year, his production faced distinct valleys, yielding a career-low .232 batting average and a .359 on-base percentage.



Enter 2026, and the 35 year-old superstar looked like a superstar again. Over 142 games, Trout rebounded to post a stellar .382 on-base percentage, showcasing the elite plate discipline that has long defined his Hall of Fame career. These numbers should lead to Trout picking up a historic 10th Silver Slugger Award.

While his power stabilized at 22 home runs and 54 RBIs, it was his refound activity on the basepaths that truly turned heads. Trout swiped 11 stolen bases in 2026; a massive improved from the grand total of two he recorded the previous season. By lifting his OPS back over the crucial .800 threshold to .803, Trout proved that his ability to dictate a baseball game remains fully intact.





Looking Ahead: What Trout’s Resurgence Means for the Angels’ Future

Sep 23, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) hits a single during the seventh inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Beyond the accolades, Trout's statistical renaissance provides the Los Angeles Angels with a crucial anchor as they navigate their ongoing rebuild. The veteran superstar's willingness to take more reps at designated hitter and shift away from center field demonstrates a calculated commitment to longevity.

At 35 years old, Trout is proving he doesn't need to carry the entire franchise on his back to be impactful; rather, his elite top of the order presence and veteran leadership give young core pieces room to develop. If Trout can replicate this durability into next season, his steady bat ensures that the Halos possess a bona fide, elite weapon capable of accelerating their timeline back toward American League competitiveness.



