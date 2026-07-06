Mike Trout Reacts to All-Star Honor as Angels Share Heartfelt Tributes

Every one of Mike Trout's 12 All Star Game selections have been a meaningful milestone in his career. But the latest one, being selected to play in his home market of Philadelphia after battling injuries for the last three seasons means something special.

The 2026 Midsummer Classic has plenty of storylines. America's pastime will be celebrating America's 250th birthday in a city steeped in American history. The greatest players on the planet will all step onto the same field displaying what makes them, and baseball, so electrice.

Mike Trout, once the single greatest player on Earth, fighting his way back from injury to earn a starting outfield spot in front of his family and friends might be the single best storyline of any player in the game.

Mike Trout is happy to be playing in front of family and friends.

Following batting practice prior to last night's series finale against the Red Sox, Mike Trout was signing autographs for a small group of fans prior to heading into the clubhouse. He had his trademark smile already in place and it got a little bigger when asked about playing in the 2026 All Star Game in Philadelphia.

"It's going to be great," said Trout. "Looking forward to it. Lots of friends and family."

After a quick pause, Trout sincerely stated, "It's special."

Trout is currently on the injured list with a hamstring injury but is expected to play in the Texas series that starts on Tuesday. He has been participating in baseball activities and running at about 85% capacity but the Angels have been cautious in his rehabilitation.

Manager Kurt Suzuki recognizes how great this is for Mike Trout.

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Kurt Suzuki (8) before the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suzuki and Trout's relationship goes back to 2021 when they were teammates with the Angels. Having played alongside Trout and now managing him has giving Suzuki a comprehensive view of the player and teammate Mike Trout is on a daily basis.

This selection is particarly meaningful in Suzuki's eyes because of the difficulties Trout has endured in recent seasons.

"Extremely happy. I think obviously the last few years have been tough on him," said Suzuki. " The work that he puts in, the teammate that he is, everything. The performance on the field."

Suzuki's family will also be happy to cheer Mike Trout in the All Star Game.

"I think its good for the game of baseball," the manager explained. "My kids grew up wearing Mike Trout shoes when they played baseball. So to see Mike get this opportunity again is great."

Logan O'Hoppe, "we're pumped for him."

Apr 8, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Miguel Sano (22), third baseman Luis Rengifo (2), catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14), third baseman Anthony Rendon (6), pitcher Hunter Strickland (61), and second baseman Brandon Drury (23) leave the field after the final out of the ninth inning defeating the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium. | Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Not far behind Mike Trout in the autograph line was Logan O'Hoppe who has been a teammate of Trout's for a little over four seasons. The two share a commonality of being great with fans which was on display again yesterday. The Angels Hank Aaron Award winner for community service in 2025, O'Hoppe was also very happy for Trout getting to go back home and play in the All Star Game.

"We're pumped for him," smiled the Angels catcher. "Got to know him well enough the past few years to know this is a big one for him being close to home for him and back in Philly so just want to see what he does."

Angels fans can join O'Hoppe in watching what Trout does July 17th.