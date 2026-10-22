MLB Free Agency Rumors: Tarik Skubal Reveals Why Stan Kroenke Makes Los Angeles Angels a Top Destination

Free agency will begin following the conclusion of the World Series and the Angels have plenty of needs to address. Avoiding long term contracts for the last several seasons has allowed the franchise to do a massive payroll reset just in time for new owner Stan Kroenke's tenure. Previously, the Angels had a hard time attracting free agent talent but according to this year's top free agent, ace Tarik Skubal, that will change along with the team's ownership.

Speaking with the LA Times last month, Skubal discussed how a winning ownership can impact the perception of a team throughout the league.

The Tarik Skubal Endorsement: A New Era in Anaheim



Speaking as a member of the player's union subcommittee, Skubal highlighted just how drastically the perception of the Halos has shifted across the league. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Skubal was asked if Kroenke's takeover instantly elevates the Angels into a preferred destination for elite free agents.





"Absolutely," he told The Times. "Not only an owner that has obvious financial backing, but an owner that has turned the Rams into what the Rams are. I think they're the Super Bowl favorite this year. There's an owner that cares about winning."

And then Skubal continued to illustrate just how differently players will expect their tenures to play out under Kroenke than they did under Moreno.

"The impact he brings to the Angels? You bring an owner that really cares about winning and is willing to do whatever it takes to win and invest, not only with players on the field but all the stuff behind the scenes, like clubhouse renovations. I'm sure there will be a lot of stuff there that changes to make it state of the art, because all that stuff matters."

Modern day Major League Baseball players who have earned to right to become free agents look for more than just dollars. While a pile of cash is often the largest determining factor in a free agent's decision the opportunity to win plays a huge role. As do the amenities and support the player will receive.

Under Arte Moreno the team has utilized subpar Spring Training facilities until this season. And the clubhouses at the Big A are known as among the worst in all of MLB. Add that with the longest playoff drought in the majors and that is a combination top notch free agents find unattractive.

The Kroenke Effect: Blueprint for a Winner

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke raises the Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Angels have been sold to Rams owner Stan Kroenke, adding to the Walmart heir's burgeoning and increasingly successful sports portfolio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



It is easy to see why players are intrigued by the prospect of Kroenke taking the reins. Valued at an estimated $24 billion, Kroenke will instantly become the richest owner in Major League Baseball upon expected league approval early next year.





As importantly, Kroenke brings an unmatched track record of building sports empires. His company, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, already boasts championship trophies across the NFL (Los Angeles Rams), NBA (Denver Nuggets), NHL (Colorado Avalanche), and MLS (Colorado Rapids), alongside ownership of English Premier League giant Arsenal. He knows how to build winning teams with prolonged contention windows.

For free agents, Kroenke represents the ultimate financial security and a commitment to winning. An owner who will compete for championships year after year, support his players with great data, scouting and analytics, and have top notch training facilities is a very attractive owner to free agents.

Will the Angels Make a Run at Skubal Himself?

Skubal’s glowing review of the Angels' future naturally sparks an intriguing question: Could the Halos put their newfound financial might to work and sign the ace himself?

Given the fact Kroenke is inheriting very clean payroll situation with a solid young core, he could try to kickstart the Angels competitive window by signing the best available player in baseball. He has the money, the Angels clearly have a need, and signing a frontline starter could free up a trade of a young pitcher to fill other needs.

But with Skubal dead set on winning in the near future, that will still be a huge obstacle to overcome. The Angels need to establish a talent pipeline, revamp the player development facilities and personnel, and get to the point where top of the line talent will help them win a division. At this point, the Angels are a good couple of years away from that.

If Skubal wants to accept a Brinks truck full of cash from Kroenke with the understanding he is part of a rebuild, the Angels could pursue him. But until Kroenke's team fully turns around this battleship, expect the franchise to continue building a strong foundation for a future winning window.