Los Angeles Angels 2027 Projected Payroll Slashing: Financial Reset or Franchise Retreat?

As of today the Angels are on track to open the 2027 season with what would be the team's lowest payroll since 2013. Between the expiring contracts of free agents, a lack of investment in the 2026 season, and the Anthony Rendon contract restructure, Spotrac currently slates the franchise for an actual cash outlay just foughly $110 million and a luxury tax figure a hair under $142 million.

You would need to go back to 2013's payroll of $137.27 million to find the last time the Angels payroll was this low. And for perspective a gallon of gas cost about $3.95 in Orange County back then and the median home price in the area sat about $550,000. And inflation in baseball salaries has outpaced even the insane inflation in normal life.

Most likely the team will invest in free agents and extensions and increase that number. The only two guaranteed contracts on the books are Mike Trout's $35.5 million and Yusei Kikuchi's $21.25 million. Beyond that, the team has plenty of players on rookie deals and heading in to arbitration.

Actual cash payroll was down nearly $80 million in 2026 and now it is on track to fall further. Here is how we got here.

The Anthony Rendon Buyout and Deferral Structure



The primary catalyst for this payroll drop was the formal end of one of the most penalizing contracts in Major League Baseball history. Before the 2026 season, general manager Perry Minasian finalized a complex buyout and restructuring agreement to terminate Anthony Rendon's seven year, $245 million contract. Rather than paying out Rendon’s final $38 million salary entirely within the 2026 calendar year, the two parties agreed to defer the money into five annual $7.6 million payments running from 2026 through 2030.

While the luxury tax hit remained unchanged due to MLB Players Association regulations, the cash savings allowed the Angels to immediately smooth out their future obligations. With Rendon completely off the active roster and his restructured payouts extended into the late 2020s, the Angels have finally removed a massive, unproductive financial anchor from their daily payroll constraints.





Evaluating the 2026 Spending Freeze and Expiring Veteran Deals

Aug 13, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Adam Frazier (20) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



The historic low of the projected 2027 payroll is also a direct reflection of a highly conservative approach to the previous winter's market. Throughout 2026, ownership strictly limited major free agent splashes, opting instead for short term, low risk stopgaps to fill roster holes. This calculated restraint cleared the path for a mass exodus of veteran salaries to hit the open market simultaneously.

Roughly $70 million in total commitments officially comes off the books following the conclusion of the 2026 season. High-profile departures included Jorge Soler ($12.13 million), Travis d'Arnaud ($6 million), Kirby Yates ($5 million), and Yoán Moncada ($4 million). By letting these mid-tier veteran contracts expire naturally without issuing qualifying offers or multi-year extensions, the front office cleared out the middle class of its roster, leaving Trout and Kikuchi as the only remaining guaranteed veteran player contracts on the books.

This may be due to many reasons. A year ago the Angels were without a solid TV deal and entering a wrongful death in the Tyler Skaggs suit. Arte Moreno had already floated the idea of selling the team once and a clean payroll ledger would help him in another venture. All that matters now is the Angels have let a plethora of deals expire while not adding any notable free agents.





Affordability at the Core: The 2027 Arbitration Class

Aug 15, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) looks on during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



With guaranteed veteran contracts down to a bare minimum, the bulk of the active 26-man roster will be fueled by an incredibly affordable, team-controlled arbitration class. The Angels enter the arbitration cycle with 11 eligible players, combining for a highly efficient projected total of just $31.2 million to $34.9 million.

This cost- controlled core is anchored by shortstop Zach Neto and left handed ace Reid Detmers. They are joined by first baseman Nolan Schanuel and pitchers Grayson Rodriguez, Sam Bachman, and Ben Joyce along with a few others. None of the group should be expensive to sign in 2027.

Neto, who established himself as an indispensable franchise cornerstone by hammering 27 home runs, enters his second season of arbitration with a projected salary of $8.7 million to $9.8 million; an incredible bargain relative to his on-field production. Meanwhile, Detmers enters his third arbitraion season projected to earn roughly $7.5 million. Backed by minimum wage, pre-arbitration talent making around the league minimum, the Angels have constructed an incredibly cheap foundation that gives management plenty of payroll flexibility for the future.





Continue Rebuilding or Spend the Money?

Sep 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) points after he hit a home run during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Angels are starting the off season with new ownership on the way in, potentially a new baseball operations department, and a ton of payroll savings. With premier free agents like Tarik Skubal and Seiya Suzuki available, the Kroenke group could decide to use the money to make big time free agent signings.

But with a roster full of holes, the Angels could decide to continue a long overdue rebuild and search for young players to build for a brighter future. In that case, the team would continue to patch holes with inexpensive free agents on short term deals and keep payroll low.

One way to potentially thread the needle would be to extend Detmers and Neto now, locking them in as core pieces for the future while not sacrificing much in long term flexibility. After all, Kikuchi's contract falls off the books after the 2027 season.