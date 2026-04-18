One More Ovation: Garret Anderson Honored by Fans and Team Last Night

A packed house at the Big A both celebrated an Angels win and mourned the loss of a franchise icon last night. The news of Garret Anderson's passing was fresh on the minds of fans as they entered the ballpark. Prior to the game the team played a very touching tribute video.

Garret Anderson will always have a special place in Angels fans hearts. In the first game after his death, the impact he made on the franchise and its fans was on full display.

Many fans got to the game early to pay respects to Garret Anderson.

Memorial for Garret Anderson | Jeff Joiner

Donovan from Huntington took his young kids to the makeshit memorial in front of the stadium for a moment prior to entering the ballpark. They did not see GA play but dad has told them plenty about one of his all time favorite players. Donovan was confident the Angels would pull out a victory in honor of Anderson.

"This one's for GA!" he said as they entered the ballpark.

Inside, near Anderson's display at the team's Hall of Fame I saw a father with salt and pepper hair talking to his son. We started talking and the dad brought up the point that we grew up with Garret Anderson and about how much he loved Anderson's loyalty.



After having his son take a picture of him in front of Anderson's jersey, the dad said "he was a true Halo. A true Halo. Through and through," then wished me a good evening.

Later I ran into longtime Angels fan Don who was there with his family. Like any Angels fan who was lucky enough to interact with GA away from baseball, he got to see the relaxed GA who let his personality shine through.

Don reminisced about running into Garret outside of a golf store one Tuesday morning. Anderson was leaving the store with a new hybrid driver and a smile on his face. The two chatted about golf for a bit with Anderson saying any day you head to the course to try out a new club is a great day.

The Angels pregame tribute brought out a ton of emotion.

Credit to the Angels video production team for putting together a very touching tribute. Being given one day to somehow encapsulate a 15 year Angels playing career plus a broadcasting career is a tough assignment; especially when so many on the team knew GA personally.

The crowd stood, clapped, and held back tears as this video played on the big screens.

Jo Adell's two run double was the ultimate tribute.

GA never sought the limelight but he was known as an incredible teammate. He mentored Jo Adell from the time Adell was a 19 year old in Tempe until now. Fittingly, Jo Adell cracked a 2 out double to the left center field alley to plate 2 runs and give the Angels a lead they would not relinquish.

Nobody hit doubles in an Angels uniform like Garret Anderson, the franchise leader in that category among many others. His club record 56 doubles from the 2002 season will stand for years, possibly forever. And it was his double down the right field line that cleared the bases and gave the Angels the win in game 7 of the 2002 World Series.

Jo Adell played last night with a very heavy heart. And he, like the fans and team, paid tribute to his mentor in the best way possible.