Blue Jays vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 21

The Toronto Blue Jays picked up a win in their series opener against the Los Angeles Angeles on Monday, but they find themselves as road underdogs on Tuesday night.

Toronto has just three road wins in the 2026 season, and it has a struggling starter on the mound in veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin.

Corbin has led the Jays to a 1-1 record in 2026, but he’s been one of the worst starters in MLB over the last several seasons. A former All-Star, Corbin keeps getting chances, but he’s opened this season with a 4.66 ERA in two starts.

He’ll take on Angels youngster Jack Kochanowicz, who has allowed three or fewer runs in three straight starts, putting together a solid month of April.

The Angels are 2-2 when he’s on the mound, and they’re looking to even this series on Tuesday night.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this American League battle on April 21.

Blue Jays vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays -1.5 (+144)

Angels +1.5 (-175)

Moneyline

Blue Jays: -105

Angels: -115

Total

9.5 (Over +101/Under -122)

Blue Jays vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Toronto: Patrick Corbin (0-0, 4.66 ERA)

Los Angeles: Jack Kochanowicz (2-0, 3.47 ERA)

Blue Jays vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 21

Time: 9:38 p.m. EST

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, FanDuel Sports Network (West), Sportsnet One

Blue Jays record: 9-13

Angels record: 11-13

Blue Jays vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Angels Best MLB Prop Bet

Jo Adell to Hit a Home Run (+347)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks column – Daily Dinger – why Adell is a great bet against left-handed pitching:

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell has crushed left-handed pitching in the 2026 season, hitting .370 with a .704 slugging percentage and 1.155 OPS.

Adell has three home runs so far in the 2026 campaign, and all of them have come against lefties. So, he immediately jumps off the page in a matchup with Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Patrick Corbin.

Over the last few seasons, Corbin has really struggled to limit the long ball, giving up 145 home runs in his last 159 appearances (since 2021). He led the NL in homers allowed in the 2021 season, and he gave up 21 homers in 31 appearances in 2025.

This season, Corbin has a 4.66 ERA and has allowed two home runs in two starts. Adell has fared pretty well against Corbin in his career, going 3-for-11 with a triple and a walk.

Adell is hitting .291 over the last two weeks, hitting two of his three homers during that stretch. I’m buying the Angels star to go deep at home.

Blue Jays vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

After allowing five runs in his first outing of the 2026 season, Kochanowicz has settled in nicely for L.A., giving up three or fewer runs in three straight starts, lowering his ERA to 3.47.

He still ranks in the 25th percentile in expected ERA, but that’s still much better than Corbin, who has a 7.91 expected ERA (third percentile) in 2026.

The Jays are 1-1 in Corbin’s starts, but their offense has been shaky in 2026, ranking 16th in OPS and 24th in runs scored, Meanwhile, the Angels are eighth in OPS overall and ninth in OPS against left-handed pitching.

Both of these teams rank in the bottom half of the league in bullpen ERA, so I’m going to ride with the superior starting pitcher in this matchup. L.A. may also benefit from the fact that the Jays are just 3-7 on the road to start 2026.

Pick: Angels Moneyline (-175 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $300 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet and that bet wins.