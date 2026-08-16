Rock & Roll All Night: KISS Takes Over Angels Stadium for Tonight’s Epic First Pitch

50 years ago KISS played a concert at the Big A with over 40,000 fans in attendance. Generations that followed knew the term "arena rock" but KISS largely invented it. Prior to thier immense popularity in the 1970s only the largest acts played in stadiums. The Beatles famously played in Shea Stadium, for example. But KISS made it a common practice.

Tonight Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley threw out the first pitch on a night filled with KISS music between innings and during the Saturday night fireworks display.

Paul Stanley fondly remembered the Anaheim Stadium Concert

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley | Jeff Joiner

Saying "it is kind of unbelievable it was 50 years ago," Stanley looked around the Big A as if he could still see the scene from KISS's concert. It was not normal, he explained for rock bands to play stadiums yet it was the beginning of KISS's run as a band who routinely rocked the largest venues around,

The Atmosphere at Angel Stadium Was Electric

KISS fans are known for their passion and it was on full display tonight. The concourses were full of fans in KISS regalia with countless t shirts from KISS concerts in the past. A group of fans behind home plate brought albums and pens hoping for autographs. When Simmons and Stanley walked onto the field prior to their ceremonial first pitch, the crowd erupted.

Media trying to get sound bites from the two had to lean in close and put their microphones just inches away in order to hear them. And even then it was not clear. While doing a pregame television segment with Mark Gubicza, the trio huddled together so they could hear each other over the fans.

Angels Players and Personnel Lined Up for Photos

Paul Stanley and Gubi | Jeff Joiner

Normally the roles are reversed. The people throwing out the first pitch are anxiously trying to get their picture taken with Angels players and broadcasters. But with rock and roll royalty in the house, Mark Langston brought his family down to the field for a picture. Mark Gubicza was sure to get a picture with the duo.

As the Angels filled the dugout, Vaughn Grissom walked onto the field for his picture with Stanley and Simmons. Not to be left out, Tim Salmon was able to get a picture with them as well. Generally, Tim Salmon is the player most sought out for a picture or autograph but tonight he was the fan.

Music, Like Baseball, Connects Generations

Most of the crowd was far too young to have attended KISS's legendary concert at the Big A. But music, like baseball, is handed down through the generations. A cool aunt or uncle shows you what they liked at your age and a common bond is built. It was fun seeing multiple generations appreciate the classic rock icons then settle in for time together at the ballpark.