The Angels Camp Battles Just Got a Lot More Interesting

Adding a player who put up 1.4 bWAR in 2025 who hits left handed and is capable of playing multiple positions adds immediate intrigue to a camp with multiple roster spots up for grabs. That is likely why Adam Frazier chose to sign with the Angels on a minor league deal.

Primarily a second baseman, Frazier is capable of playing the outfield corners as well. The Angels have an open camp battle for the second base position and are lacking in outfield depth. Last year Frazier played 79 games at second base, 7 at the hot corner, 32 in left and another 11 in right field. In short, he's capable of playing the positions the Angels most lack.

I'm genuinely surprised Frazier had to settle for a minor league deal. Yes he'll play this year at age 34 and yes he got off to a slow start in Pittsburgh last year, but he took off after a trade to Kansas City. For perspective, his 1.4 bWAR last year is more than any of the players he's battling to make the roster achieved. Frazier's .267 batting average and .319 on base percentage would be a very welcome addition to a team with the third worst on base percentage in MLB last season.





Frazier impacts both the infield and outfield mix roster battles.

Yesterday's announcement that Mike Trout intends to play center field grabbed all the headlines and it raises some questions about roster construction. Most notably, will the Angels carry a traditional fourth outfielder?

Perhaps the Angels believe they can get by with Adell as the guy in center when Trout needs a day off. Even if that is the case, they still would prefer to limit Jorge Soler's innings in right field. Plus, Josh Lowe has an injury history and will need coverage in left field from time to time.

Frazier is definitely a candidate for the starting second base job, but his defensive versatility could give him an edge for a bench position.

Frazier's presence impacts at least half a dozen players chances of making the roster.

Bryce Teodosio and Wade Meckler are in camp hoping to be the center field capable outfielder the team typically carries. Neither has proven MLB success and neither has another path to the team barring injury to one of the starting four (Trout, Adell, Soler, Lowe).

Nick Madrigal is a pure second baseman who is also on a minor league deal. He either earns the second base job or heads to Salt Lake City.

May 12, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Jack Suwinski (65) steals second base as Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal (1) takes a late throw during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Chris Taylor is an obvious direct competitor. Taylor spent time with the Angels last year and his hoping to catch on as a Swiss Army knife. His complete lack of production at the plate is a huge obstacle.

Christian Moore is similar to Madrigal. He will either make the squad or be sent to the minors. At this point the Angels should be prioritizing his long term success so anything less than a stellar Spring and he's likely headed for more seasoning.

Then there are Vaughn Grissom and Oswald Peraza. Both were acquired via trade and both are out of options. Grissom will compete for second base and can cover shortstop in a pinch. He has a lot of upside but some serious question marks as well. Peraza came up as a shortstop but spent most of him MLB time at third base. Both offer some positional versatility but both are out of options.

As of now, the team has room for a starting second baseman, two utility players, and a backup outfielder. If Frazier makes the team as the starting second baseman, there is still room for a fourth outfielder and both Grissom and Peraza. However, if Moore or Madrigal earn the keystone position and Frazier has a solid camp, the Angels will have some key decisions to make.

There are a lot of reasons to love Spring Training. The battle for roster spots is a key one. And for the Angels, it just got a lot more interesting.