The Angels are Risking Mike Trout to Cover Their Own Failures

Desperate times call for desperate measures and the Angels are a franchise desperately searching to squeeze wins out of an underwhelming roster. Most of the off season was spent signing low cost bounce back candidates and desperately hoping to hit on them all.

Today, the franchise announced its most desperate move in years: 34 year old Mike Trout is returning to center field.

The reasons to try something new, including this, are evident. The Angels are coming off back to back 90+ loss seasons and are predicted to finish in last place in the AL West. General manager Perry Minasian and his entire coaching staff are on one year deals and desperate to save their jobs.

And, ultimately, the organization has failed to produce a center field successor to Mike Trout or land one in trade or free agency. There simply are no better options. Jo Adell was absolutely miserable defensively in center field last year and the entire pitching staff suffered. Bryce Teodosio was miserable at the plate, and the Angels simply don't have a ready successor in the minor leagues.

Sadly, Mike Trout, even this version, is the team's best option in center field.

As mentioned above, Jo Adell was brutal in center field last season. On a per game basis, he was the worst in all of MLB. The Fielding Bible tagged him with negative 13 defensive runs saved in only 89 games. The only players with worst figures than 13 played a minimum of 336 more innings in center last season.

Despite center field being a clear need for the club this off season not a single center fielder was brought in. The team pulled off a puzzling trade for corner outfielder Josh Lowe, creating a roster chock full of corner outfielders but lacking a viable option for center.

Nelson Rada is in big league camp and on the verge of taking over center field, but he's not yet old enough to legally buy a beer and needs more offensive seasoning. Other internal options are not appealing, either. Bryce Teodosio was magnificent with the glove but could not hit. Matthew Lugo has yet to prove he is MLB caliber.

So, the best option is likely the 34 year old who has not manned center field since 2024 and only managed 203 innings in that campaign.

While desperate, it is not truly reckless.

The immediate reaction to this announcement has been to point out Trout's injury history. While fair to point Trout played his highest game total since 2019 last year due to primarily being a designated hitter, a look at his injuries shows most did not happen while in the field.

Trout tore the UCL in his thumb sliding into second base in 2017. He tore his calf in 2021 while running the bases. While hitting in 2023 he fouled off a pitch and broke the hamate bone in his hand. While trying to beat out a grounder in 2025 he suffered a bone bruise in his knee.

Even Trout isn't quite sure when he tore his meniscus in 2024. It was early in April when it happened and the pain set in after the game. Perhaps it was in the field, but running on grass is easier on the lower body than running on compacted dirt. The same goes for the back inflammation in 2022.

The only injury we can definitely came from Trout playing center field occured in 2018 when he landed awkwardly on his wrist while making a diving catch. He finished that game but missed the following 18 contests.

Given the plethora of injuries and his age, however, it is not wise.

It is one thing for fans and pundits to have concerns but another when insurance companies and medical professionals voice it. Mike Trout was the captain of Team USA's last World Baseball Classic team but was not allowed to play in this year's edition because he could not qualify for insurance.

While the vast majority of his injuries have come while swinging a bat or running the base paths, those injuries have happened. And now that multiple knee surgeries are in the rear view mirror, playing a position as physically demanding as center field becomes even dicier.

Hopefully the Angels aren't planning on Trout playing center field very often, but they have painted themselves into a corner. Years of failure to draft and develop talent combined with horrible roster construction have placed the Angels in this desperate position. History says Trout is more likely to get injured in the batter's box or on the base paths, but the team has no better choice than to run him out to center field.

Respect to Mike Trout for wanting to give his all for his team. It is just sad his team has not found a better alternative to risking his health in a desperate bid to avoid the cellar.