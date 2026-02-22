Which Pitching Stats Matter in Spring Training and Which Don't

Everybody loves to see their favorite team go out and win during Spring Training but the managers and players will tell you that game preparation is the real goal. That obviously isn't fully the case and that definitely does not apply to everyone in camp. But for the most part, front offices throw Spring Training stats out the window for most players.

But some stats do matter. Today we'll break down which ones.

The primary stat that matters is health.

First and foremost, players just want to get through the preseason healthy and ready for the 162 game grind ahead of them. The less breaking news out of camp the better, at least on the health front. Injuries are an unfortanate part of the game and you really want to avoid them when the wins and losses don't matter.

For starting pitchers, pitch count and innings do matter.

The entire Cactus League schedule is designed around starting pitchers. They start in camp throwing bullpen sessions then live batting practice. Ones games start, they are eased deeper and deeper into games until they are just about ready for a full 6 to 7 inning start when the season starts.

Think of it like a runner preparing for an event. Each week they add an extra mile or two then after a couple of months that half marathon is possible. The normal pitch and inning progression is about like this:

1st start: 2 innings 20-30 pitches

2nd start: 3 innings 30-45 pitches

3rd start: 3-4 innings 50-60 pitches

4th start: 4-5 innings 60-75 pitches

5th start 5-6 innings 75-90 pitches

If a pitcher is getting knocked around and gets pulled from the game early they will generally finish their workload in a bullpen session. To simulate the ups and downs they will rest for a bit, then throw 15 or so pitches in the bullpen at game speed, and repeat as needed.

For relievers, getting into back to back games at least once is key.

In Spring the team can outline exactly who is going to pitch on a given day. You might see a closer pitch the 4th inning early in camp to ensure he gets his work done. But during the regular season relievers might be called upon on consecutive nights. Getting at least one back to back is important for the backend guys.

For pitchers guranteed a roster spot, nothing else really matters.

Spring is a time to get healthy, get a feel for pitches, and often to work on a new pitch. If you see a guy get shelled one day you might notice he only threw two pitches from his arsenal. Or perhaps a new one. Maybe the new pitch gets great results early but hitters adjust. All in all you just want starters to pitch well enough to complete the above work schedule on the field and stay healthy.

Feb 11, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels Yusei Kikuchi during pitchers and catchers workouts at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

But for guys on the roster bubble, the stats do matter.

Generally speaking if the team has a pitcher in camp fighting for a job the will have that pitcher do what he does best. They want to see how his stuff plays against top level competition. There still can be tweaks to a grip or asking a pitcher to throw a pitch in an unusual count, but for the most part the guys fighting for a job are allowed play to the best of their ability.

Keep a very close eye on the guys vying for the fifth starter spot. George Klassen will take the hill soon. Sam Aldegheri had a rough outing yesterday. Those are the guys who are already competing; in this case for a job.

So who should fans really watch?

Everybody. It is great Yusei Kikuchi looks like he's in mid season form. While it was not fun seeing Soriano get shelled he tallied his 36 pitches and left healthy. Samy Natera Jr. racking up three strikeouts is important to his chances of cracking the big league club.

Every pitcher in camp has a story whether they are assured of a roster spot or fighting to land one.

The last start of Spring Training is the key one.

By the end of March the team is transitioning from get in shape mode to time to compete mode. At this point, pitchers will be mixing in their full arsenal and trying to replicate the feeling of a regular season game.

They might still mix in a new pitch or tinker with a grip a bit, but for the most part the last appearance of the Spring is the version of themselves they will take into the regular season. Small sample sizes of one game can be really deceiving, but if their primary weapons are working properly that's the important thing.