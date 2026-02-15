Angels Keep Getting Good News from Tempe

Health is always the key story the first week of Spring Training. If there is breaking news, it is never good. On the flip side, for players returning from injury their status the first week is a big indicator of whether teams can expect them on or near Opening Day.

So far, the Angels have gotten good news on some key players the first week of camp. On a team lean on depth, this is especially noteworthy.

Robert Stephenson is throwing again.

Yesterday I mentioned there was no video of the oft injured Robert Stephenson. That changed today when he threw in front of the mound. He's not exactly where he wants to be, but he's not far behind.

Robert Stephenson’s first time off the mound this spring. Just halfway up.



Ben Joyce just did the same thing (for the second time) and said he felt “great.” pic.twitter.com/bFUs0mQCO5 — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) February 14, 2026

Spring Training schedules are designed to allow starting pitchers to slowly stretch out. Being a week behind as a reliever still leaves the door open for Opening Day. The Angels would be wise not to rush Stephenson and a short absence to begin the year still might happen.

Grayson Rodriguez is healthy and loving his coach.

Grayson Rodriguez has an extensive injury history, mostly lat injuries. He's stated in previous interviews that pain in his elbow led to him slightly altering his delivery and he believes that led to some injuries.

Rodriguez had surgery to remove bone spurs from his right elbow and now says he feels great. He's also excited to work with Angels pitching coach Mike Maddux.

#Angels RHP Grayson Rodriguez has already noticed a huge difference after having bone spurs removed from his right elbow and is aiming to make 30 starts despite missing all of last season: https://t.co/QKq2XIl4ZR — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) February 14, 2026

In that piece, Rodriguez calls Maddux a "legend" and talks about how he's watched Maddux over the years. Maddux has, by far, the greatest reputation of any Angels pitching coach in years and this could make a great pairing of young talent and wise mentor.

Yusei Kikuchi is ahead of schedule.

Kikuchi is pitching in the World Baseball Classic for a loaded Team Japan that is ready to defend its crown. Needing to be essentially game ready by the first week of March is not ideal, but Kikuchi is in camp and looking strong. He's already facing live batters as he ramps up for the WBC.

Yusei Kikuchi is already facing hitters because he’s pitching for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic pic.twitter.com/s2tRr4pB5a — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) February 11, 2026

The young core is in camp early to make a statement.

Zach Neto arrived to camp on Thursday. Jo Adell, Nolan Schanuel, and Bryce Teodosio arrived early as well. Angels GM Perry Minasian stated the team is committed to the young players and they are showing their commitment as well.

Neto is the team's heart and hustle leader; the guy who sets the tone other young players will follow. If he's in camp early and getting ready, it sends a message to his teammates that he is willing to lead by example.

Jo Adell is coming off a career high 38 home runs and is not resting on his laurels. He's in camp early. That is a big statement from Adell.

Nolan Schanuel faces a big year. He's experienced at the MLB level but has not progressed as much as one might hope. Bryce Teodosio is on the roster bubble and playing for a roster spot. Getting to camp early shows his dedication.

Yes, it is extremely early and hope spring eternal in the baseball world. But if the Angels are going to be competitive this year, they will need all the health and young player development they can get. So far, so good on both fronts.