Ron Washington Reveals Why Mike Trout is Off to Dominant Start for Angels 2024 Season
The Los Angeles Angels are off to an OK start in 2024, opening things up at 9-10. The same can't be said about their superstar MIke Trout.
Trout is off to a scorching hot start, and Angels manager Ron Washington credits that to simply "having fun." Washington appeared on "Power Alley" on MLB Network Radio. He credited Trout's hot start to having fun, something he had not done in years.
"He's having a lot of fun, and that's good. The good thing about it is that he's having fun, something he hasn't had the past couple of years, so the better he goes, the better we go. Right now, he's feeling pretty good about his game and how he's going about his business, and everyone is following. We're just trying to put things together that's all."
Trout is tied for the league lead in home runs with eight. The 32-year-old is also slashing .270/.357/.662 with a 1.019 OPS in 74 at-bats. The 11-time All-Star has spent his entire career with the Halos, however, injuries have derailed him in the last handful of seasons. If he can stay healthy and on this trajectory, Trout could be in line for his fourth AL MVP.
Washington was also asked about his relationship with Trout and things they wanted to hone in on when he got hired this past winter.
"The main thing we focused on was him to be able to be free, and play the type of game that Mike loves to play. When I spoke with him this winter, that was the main thing he was talking about. Just being able to go out there and be free and play and not worry about injuries or anything like that."
So far, so good.