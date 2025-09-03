Anthony Rizzo's Cubs World Series Ring Miraculously Found at Bottom of Lake Michigan
Apparently if you are going to lose one of your valuables in a body of water, Lake Michigan is the place to do it.
Block Club Chicago released a feature on Chicago scuba diver Yohei Yamada Tuesday, who has carved a niche of diving into Lake Michigan to retrieve lost items when called upon. He's successfully recovered everything from cellphones to wallets and even a $30,000 Rolex watch.
Amid an endless trove of lost items, potentially the most unique is former Cubs star Anthony Rizzo's World Series ring.
“Rizzo had lost weight and washed his hands in his boat. He shook them dry, and the ring flew off,” Yamada said via Block Club Chicago's Mack Liederman. “Somebody gave him my number.”
Liederman said that the Rizzos gave Yamada a few $100 bills as a generous tip for the successful dive. In Chicago's championship season in 2016, Rizzo led the team with 109 RBIs and smacked 32 home runs over the regular season. He hit three homers in the postseason, including one in Game 6 of the World Series which the Cubs won to force a series- and championship-clinching Game 7.
He played for the Cubs for four more full seasons before he was traded to the Yankees at the deadline in '21. The Yankees declined his $17 million option for the 2025 season and paid him a $6 million buyout that made him a free agent.
The slugger appeared to have a close call with the ice he received for Chicago's historic season. At least he happened to lose it in the right place.