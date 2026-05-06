Astros Get Bad News on Carlos Correa Injury

Things have not gone well for the Astros so far in 2026 as they've limped out to a 15-22 record in what looks to be a wide-open American League West. A season stuck in neutral may be now headed in the wrong direction as Carlos Correa told reporters that he will miss the remainder of the year after tearing a tendon in his ankle.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the 31-year-old shortstop will have surgery and be out six to eight months.

Correa, who returned to the Astros at last year's trade deadline, was slashing .279/.369/.418 through 32 games of action. The fan favorite shortstop was a centerpiece of the organization's deep playoff runs and helped Houston capture a World Series in 2017. During his time with the club he made two All-Star teams and captured the American League Rookie of the Year. After posting a league-best 7.3 WAR in '21 he left for the Minnesota Twins.

Carlos Correa said he will need a 6-to-8-month recovery following upcoming tendon surgery on his left ankle. pic.twitter.com/st1dmKa3E5 — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 6, 2026

“Not what I was expecting, but now it's time to deal with it, face it head on, and focus on the rehab," Correa said today.

Astros manager Joe Espada will have a tall task in replacing Correa on the field. The team is awaiting the return of Jeremy Pena, who is expected to begin a rehab assignment this weekend as he tries to work back from a hamstring strain. Replacing his veteran leadership in the locker room will be a lot tougher.

This is obviously a painful blow. Yet hope still exists for the Astros as no team in the West has shown much interest in taking firm control of the standings. Only the Athletics are above .500 and Houston sits just four games back as play begins Wednesday.

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