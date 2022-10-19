How to Watch Yankees and Astros ALCS Game 1: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Yankees and Houston Astros ALCS Game 1: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Houston Astros welcome the New York Yankees to Minute Maid Park for Game 1 of the ALCS.
On Wednesday night the Houston Astros begin what will be their sixth-consecutive appearance in the American League Championship Series. In that span they have won three of those series, one of which came against the New York Yankees.

This rematch of the 2019 ALCS could have been predicted just about anytime throughout the regular season. The Astros and Yankees have been the two best in the AL for nearly all of the 2022 MLB season.

The Astros secured home-field advantage throughout the ALCS with their 104-win season while the Yankees claimed a victory in 101 wins. However, the Houston had a far more straightforward route to this point.

They swept the Seattle Mariners in three games, the clincher coming in an 18-inning duel that finally ended after Jeremy Peña hit a go-ahead home run. The Yankees, on the other hand, had to battle through a five-game nail-biter ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians than was only concluded on Tuesday.

Due to rain on Monday, the two teams were unable to complete the series in the scheduled time, they were forced to compete on the scheduled off-day between the series, thus the Yankees come to Houston on short rest.

How to Watch:

Location: T-Mobile Park, Houston, Texas

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 19

Time: 6:37 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

