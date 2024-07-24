Houston Astros Among Top Trade Suitors for Slugging Superstar
The Houston Astros have long been connected to searching for a new first baseman ahead of the MLB trade deadline. In addition to first base, the Astros have been very vocal about wanting to acquire a top-line starting pitcher as well.
With their need at first base, Houston has been linked to quite a few different options.
Christian Walker has been called a "dream" trade target for the Astros. Cody Bellinger has been talked about as a potential fit. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been connected as a blockbuster opportunity.
However, there is another name that has been linked before that would make perfect sense as well.
If the New York Mets were to consider moving slugging first base superstar Pete Alonso, the Astros would be viewed as one of the top potential suitors.
In a recent article from the New York Times, Houston was listed as one of the top three potential suitors for Alonso if he's made available.
Along with the Astros, there were two other names mentioned. Those two teams were the Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners. Seeing the Mariners on the list could make for an inner-division competition to add a big-time bat.
During the 2024 MLB season so far with the Mets, Alonso has played in 99 games. He has hit 19 home runs to go along with 51 RBI and has been hitting .241/.322/.449.
Those numbers added to the Houston lineup would make them a much more dangerous contender.
New York may not end up deciding to move Alonso. They are still in the Wild Card race in the National League. However, they're not a legitimate World Series contender this season and they could consider trading Alonso instead of potentially losing him for nothing in free agency.
Dana Brown and the Astros' front office will look to be aggressive. They're widely expected to be one of the busiest teams in baseball ahead of the deadline. It will be interesting to see what they're able to get done.
Expect to hear more about Houston in the very near future. With just one week until the deadline arrives, fans need to bucket up and get ready for a wild ride.
Should the Mets make Alonso available, he would be a perfect trade target for the Astros to pursue and a long-term option at first base if Houston could get a new contract done with him.