The MLB Winter Meetings begin on Sunday in Orlando, and there is expected to be some news surrounding some of the bigger-named free agents. One of those is Framber Valdez, and with each passing day, it's becoming less likely that he returns to the Houston Astros.

That will leave the Astros looking to replace him in either free agency or a trade. The other big-name pitcher this winter was Dylan Cease, and he came off the board last week when the Toronto Blue Jays landed him on a seven-year, $210 million deal.

There is a good chance that Houston will have to try and dip into the trade market to fill Valdez's spot, and one team they could turn to is the Miami Marlins, who have two pitchers that teams will covet. Edward Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara have been names that were floated about at the trade deadline back in July, and now again this offseason.

Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN listed 25 players who could be traded this winter, and Houston was mentioned as a potential destination for both players.

Astros Linked to Two Marlins Pitchers in Trade Market Predictions

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Now, there is no guarantee that Miami trades either of its right-handers, but they will likely listen if teams inquire about them. Both are top-of-the-rotation type of pitchers and would slot into any contender's rotation.

As for Houston, trying to acquire one of them makes sense. They need rotation depth and a No. 2 or 3 pitcher this offseason to fill Valdez's spot if he does leave. Cabrera and Alcantara would fill that void.

Cabrera does come with concerns surrounding injuries, as he eclipsed 100 innings in 2025 for the first time in his career, but he has three years of team control remaining. He went 8-7 this past season with a 3.53 ERA with 150 strikeouts, and 48 walks in 137.2 innings.

Alcantara got better as the 2025 season went along, coming back from Tommy John surgery. He went 11-12 in 31 starts with a 5.36 ERA in 174.2 innings pitched. If there were any questions about whether or not he was healthy after his surgery, he answered that after a strong second half of the season. He is owed $17.3 million in 2026.

Acquiring either would require a hefty payment, but the reward for either Cabrera or Alcantara if they're healthy is worth taking a risk on if Houston needs to turn to the trade market for rotation depth. After missing the playoffs this past season, all options should be on the table for the Astros.

More Astros On SI