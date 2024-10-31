$200 Million Houston Astros Target Considered 'Most Overrated' Free Agent
It's all but certain that the Houston Astros will be interested in landing a first baseman this winter. It's been reported throughout the past 12 months that they've been looking to upgrade the position, but things aren't as easy as they are during the regular season as they are during free agency.
That makes this the ideal time to find a solution.
If the Astros want one of the top first basemen on the market, they'll likely have to spend. There's a reason why some are expected to get nearly $200 million, while others could be looking at $100 plus million.
From Houston's perspective, this is the right time to spend. They have a couple of their own free agency questions they need to answer, and that won't get much easier in 2025 when some of their top players are set to hit the open market.
Still, if they want their dynasty to continue, they can't allow below-average production at first base to continue any longer. This is a position that needs a massive power bat, and if they want to upgrade it, they have to be willing to spend.
That's where Pete Alonso comes into play.
There wouldn't be many better players to help improve their struggles at the position than the big-time slugger. However, Matt Higgins of Sportsnaut is against it, naming him the "most overrated" free agent this winter.
"The slugger is a good player, but will he be worth $200 million over seven years when he’s about to turn 30? That’s the question clubs must ask themselves, including the New York Mets, as they look to construct their roster for 2025. Alonso’s numbers have declined over the last three years. His OPS has dropped from .869 to .788, his strikeouts increased from 128 to 172, and he hit 34 home runs this season compared to 46 last year. He also doesn’t offer much defensively at first base, suggesting a move to full-time designated hitter by the end of his contract. With his numbers already declining, teams could be on the hook for a quickly aging veteran."
The potential price is almost unfair to call him overrated, as the Florida native has done nothing but swing the bat at a high level. When a guy hits 34 plus home runs in every full season he's ever played, that typically gets them paid.
Alonso is the next one in line for that to benefit, so he's at about market value.
The Astros might believe that money could be better spent elsewhere, but outside of one or two other guys, they shouldn't expect anyone else outside of Alonso to put up the numbers they need.