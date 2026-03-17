Astros Quiet Offseason Addition Is the Biggest Surprise in Spring Camp

The Houston Astros added Mike Burrows this offseason to round out the starting rotation, and it's paying huge dividends already. Through four games and 12.2 innings, Burrows has allowed six hits and hasn't allowed a run this spring.

The Astros acquired Burrows from the Pirates during a three-team trade with the Rays. It took parting with two young prospects to snag Burrows, but it's been well worth the cost thus far.

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Burrows was listed as the No. 15 prospect in the Pirates' farm system last season and has been in the system awhile. He was drafted in the 11th round of the 2018 MLB draft and slowly worked his way through the minor leagues.

In 2023, Burrows pitched just 6.2 innings before he suffered an injury to his UCL, which required Tommy John surgery that ended his season. In 2024, Burrows struggled through three different levels, primarily at Triple-A, and posted a 5.26 ERA over 16 games.

In 2025, another year removed from surgery, everything clicked for the righty. He posted a 2.51 ERA over 8 games before being recalled to Pittsburgh, where the success continued. He pitched 96 innings and posted a 3.94 ERA across 23 games (19 starts).

Now, Burrows is dominating in spring training and eyeing a leading spot in the Astros opening day rotation.

Mike Burrows Has Been the Most Impressive Astro in Camp So Far

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Houston's MLB.com beat writer Brian McTaggart listed Burrows as the team's most impressive player this spring training, and he's right. He has one more start than most of the starters, but leads the team in a plethora of categories.

After Houston lost its elite long-time ace Framber Valdez over the offseason, Lance McCullers and Christian Javier returned from injuries last season, so it was back to the drawing board to rebuild a healthy, strong rotation.

Headlined now by Hunter Brown, the Astros have put together a star-studded staff, and the 26-year-old Burrows is a part of it.

As expected, McTaggart predicted Burrows would make Houston's opening day roster in the rotation, but he does have one minor league option remaining. If he struggled out of the gate, Houston could give prospects like Ethan Pecko or AJ Blubaugh a chance in the show.

We aren't anywhere near that point, because Burrows looks like an ace this spring. Spring stats will nearly never perfectly translate to the regular season, but it's exciting to see him dominate so much.