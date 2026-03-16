Christian Vázquez Returns to Astros Camp as Team Evaluates Catching Depth

The Houston Astros have established that Yainer Diaz will be the starting catcher for the team. The Astros have been in need of some depth at the catcher position, and that likely instigated Houston’s move to bring back a familiar face.

According to Astros beat writer, Chandler Rome, veteran catcher and former Astro, Christian Vazquez, is flying to Florida and is expected to catch on Tuesday when the Astros are scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The team will be able to get a good look at how the veteran backup fits into the current roster.

Vazquez Returns to Houston

Christian Vazquez | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Veteran catcher Christian Vazquez rejoined the Astros this spring after signing a minor league contract with the organization. The veteran catcher spent the previous three years with the Minnesota Twins.

Before his stint with the Twins, the 35-year-old catcher played a key role for Houston in the 2022 season. The Astros had acquired him during a midseason trade with the Boston Red Sox. His defensive skill and postseason experience added to their championship run.

Vazquez didn’t see a lot of playtime during the playoffs that year, but his presence was crucial to the stability of the catching crew as Houston went on to win the 2022 World Series.

Now, Vazquez is looking for another chance to help the team.

Returning From World Baseball Classic Play

Vazquez has been representing his home nation of Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. He has made several appearances in the WBC over the years for Puerto Rico.

Due to his commitment, he was late joining the Astros spring training. Catching on Tuesday against the Pirates will give him the opportunity to get some rhythm with his new team’s pitchers.

For catchers, these spring training outings are important to gain a relationship with the pitching staff.

Catching Depth Behind Yainer Diaz

Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz | William Liang-Imagn Images

When Yainer Diaz isn’t behind the plate with catcher’s duties, his offensive production makes him a valuable hitter on the team. Houston is clear on who will be their main starter at the catching position, but they also know depth will be important.

Rest days will be required for Diaz who remarkably played in 143 games in the 2025 season. This is where Vazquez could be very valuable to a team that experienced a rash of injuries all throughout the year.

Vazquez brings valuable experience in working with pitchers and can provide depth. What he doesn’t bring is strong work at the plate. His offensive numbers have gone down each year. In 2025, he ended with a disappointing slash line of .189/.271/.274 over 190 at-bats.

Opportunity to Earn a Role

This may just be a spring training game, without consequences, but it does represent an important chance for Vazquez to fit into Houston’s plans.

Whether he ultimately earns a roster spot or begins the season providing depth, the Astros saw him as a signing who knew the organization's inner workings and could bring experience and reliability.