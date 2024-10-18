3 Players Houston Astros Could Target if Alex Bregman Leaves in Free Agency
The Houston Astros offseason began much earlier than anyone thought that it would. After being eliminated by the Detroit Tigers in the Wild Card Round, their streak of seven straight ALCS appearances was snapped.
There are a few major decisions that the team will have to make. One of them is attempting to bring back third baseman Alex Bregman.
It is hard to imagine him not being the starter for the Astros at the hot corner, but anything can happen once free agency begins. Being with one franchise for an entire career is certainly enticing, but sometimes, money talks.
If a team comes with an offer large enough to pry Bregman away from Houston, there will be a big hole to fill. Who could the team turn to?
Here are three players the Astros could target as replacements for their long-time third baseman should he leave in free agency.
Brett Baty
Houston as a few young players that could emerge as the starting third basemen in 2025. Shay Whitcomb could factor into the mix after being one of the team’s most productive minor league performers in 2024.
If the team decides he isn’t ready, they could explore trade options for another high-upside player. The New York Mets starting third baseman on Opening Day could fit the bill.
Baty has been surpassed in the pecking order by Mark Vientos, who has been holding things down at the hot corner since mid-May and is now the No. 2 hitter in their postseason lineup behind Francisco Lindor.
A change of scenery would do the former top prospect some good. With a weak free agent class, a trade could be the way to go.
Eugenio Suarez
After Bregman, the free agent class is relatively weak, which could drive his price up even more. The likely No. 2 behind him is the veteran who had a bounce-back 2024 campaign with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Suarez launched 30 home runs, the third time in four years he reached that plateau. His strikeout rate this past season was his lowest since the 2018 season. He reached triple-digit RBI for the first time since 2019 as well.
When he makes contact he still hits the ball incredibly hard. He would bring another power bat to the Astros’ lineup with at least passable defense at the hot corner.
Yandy Diaz
Houston could kill two birds with one stone acquiring the talented Tampa Bay Rays hitter. In 2024, he played exclusively at first base, which is another hole for the team, but has experience playing third as well.
His defense isn’t great, which could lead to Houston bringing in a more defensive-minded player to round out the bench. But, his bat still plays as he is one of the more accomplished players who could be available in a trade this winter.
Diaz’s name was mentioned plenty leading up to the summer deadline, but the Rays held onto him. It would not be surprising if he was traded before Opening Day.