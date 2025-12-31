Astros Slugging Rookie Sensation Named Team's Breakout Player Next Season

The Houston Astros entered the offseason with fans hoping they would shake some things up following their first missed playoff appearance in nearly a decade.

When it comes to fixing a roster that got a bit off the rails largely due to poor injury luck however, there's one thing that is going to be more important than any addition from the outside: health goes without saying, but also internal development from players who are already with the team.

There's a number of young and veteran names who can be pointed to here who the Astros need to take a leap in order for things to be different next season, but one player might just be more critical than all the others.

In a recent article projecting each team's breakout star of 2026 from MLB.com, Brian McTaggart used top prospect Brice Matthews as the next name to establish himself in Houston.

Astros Breakout Star Projected to Be Top Prospect Brice Matthews

William Liang-Imagn Images

"Matthews, a first-round pick out of Nebraska in 2023 as a shortstop, made his debut last season and homered three times in a two-game span in Arizona last July, showing a glimpse of what he’s capable of doing," McTaggart wrote. "[Matthews] will need to cut down on his strikeouts...He hit for the cycle in May, but also struck out 139 times in 419 at-bats."

The sample size for Matthews in the big leagues is small with just 13 games played in 2025 and his rookie status fully intact, so the troubling numbers from his debut are not something to be ultra concerned about.

Having him hit his potential though -- or at the very least become a regular every day player who has a strong rookie year -- would help this team immensely though, and put Matthews on the map across the league

What Are Chances Astros See True Matthews Breakout?

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Matthews profiles out as an excellent defender and this will likely be his calling card, Houston really needs his bat to come around sooner than later if he is going to wind up being the kind of player who can elevate the team's chances.

In 112 games with Triple-A Sugar Land last season, he slashed .260/.371/.458 with 17 home runs and 64 RBI, numbers that while impressive do not exactly scream instant MLB offensive difference maker.

If Matthews can hit at least at a decent rate and play elite defense as the bat comes around throughout the course of the season, the Astros will be thrilled and the rest of baseball will become very familiar with his abilities.

Should the 23-year-old cut down on the strikeouts as McTaggart mentioned and become the breakout star this team needs, chances are playoff baseball could be making a return to the city of Houston.

Recommended Articles