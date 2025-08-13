3 Players Who Must Step Up for Astros With Star Closer Josh Hader Going on IL
Just as the Houston Astros started to build some momentum, they were once again hit with a significant injury.
That has been the main storyline for the Astros this season, with multiple stars missing time. Now, they have just recently placed their star closer, Josh Hader, on the injured list with a shoulder injury.
The timing is not ideal for Houston, with the Seattle Mariners breathing down their necks in the AL West. This year, Hader has been fantastic, totaling 28 saves and a 2.05 ERA. Even though his 2024 campaign with the Astros was a bit bumpy, this season has been much better.
Houston’s bullpen has been a great strength for the team this year, and now they will be without a key member. However, there is still talent for this unit to make up for the loss of Hader as long as he’s not out for an extended period of time.
Here are three players who must step up with the star left-hander out.
Bennett Sousa
While several relief pitchers will need to be in new roles, Bennett Sousa could end up being the new setup man for the Astros.
So far this year, the left-hander has pitched very well, and there is plenty of reason to believe that he can handle it.
In 2025, Sousa has totaled a 2.64 ERA, six holds and four saves this campaign. It has easily been a career season for the 30-year-old, and Houston will be hoping he can keep it up.
Spencer Arrighetti
Even though Arrighetti isn’t part of the bullpen, he has to be the No. 3 starter that Houston is relying on him to be.
With Hader out, the bullpen is going to be a bit shorter, which means the starters are going to have to help make up for it.
The right-hander is just coming off the injured list, so it will take time to get the rust completely knocked off. However, he has the potential to be a great weapon for the Astros, and the team will need him to be with their star closer out.
Bryan Abreu
The logical choice for the Astros to replace Hader as the closer while he is out is going to be right-hander Bryan Abreu. The talented setup man for Houston has been fantastic this season, and now he will be asked to take on the larger role.
So far in 2025, he has totaled a 3-3 record, 1.67 ERA, and 25 holds.
Strangely enough, Abreu has yet to record a save this campaign, but that is something that will likely be changing quickly with him taking over for Hader.
Overall, while it is far from ideal that the team is seeing their star head to the injured list, this has been one of the best bullpens in baseball this year.
Hader played a significant part in that, but the unit can survive if it is just a short-term stint on the IL.