Why Astros Should Consider Adding Veteran Free Agent Relief Pitcher

At the Winter Meetings this week in Orlando, Houston Astros manager Joe Espada spoke about wanting to decrease Bryan Abreu's number of outings of getting more than three outs, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required). In 2025, Abreu needed to get more than three outs 10 times. A lot of that had to do with Josh Hader's shoulder strain.

"Espada acknowledged Monday that he is “looking for ways to take that fourth out of Abreu’s hands early in the season” in an effort to maintain health for one of baseball’s most underrated relievers,'' wrote Rome.

The Astros could turn to some of their younger arms to fill that void if they are going to cut down Abreu's workload in 2026, but they would be wise to look at the free agent market to add a veteran. There are plenty of options that still remain. One name that has worked in some high-leverage situations with contenders is right-hander Tommy Kahnle.

Could the Astros Sign Tommy Kahnle in Free Agency?

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The 35-year-old Kahnle signed last January with the Detroit Tigers on a one-year, $7.75 million contract. He struggled at times for manager A.J. Hinch with a 4.43 ERA in 63 innings with 16 holds and 50 strikeouts.

Before signing with Detroit, Kahnle pitched for the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers, before a second stint in the Bronx with the Yankees. He flourished in the role out of New York's bullpen, getting the ball to the higher leverage arms late in the game. That is something he could bring to the Astros and take a load off of Abreu's shoulders.

Espada will be relying on some of the younger Astros' arms in spring training to try and earn a spot in the bullpen to begin the season, including Rule 5 pick Roddery Muñoz.

After missing the playoffs this season, Houston and general manager Dana Brown have a lot of work in front of them this offseason. Framber Valdez's leaving in free agency creates a huge hole in the starting rotation, while there are needs in the infield and outfield, as well as a left-handed bat.

There are some other free agent options, but Kahnle comes with a lot of experience for playoff teams and has held key late-game situations. He struggled for the Tigers, but a change of scenery might do him some good, and the Astros could be that place with a need for another arm to get the ball to the backend of the bullpen in 2026.

