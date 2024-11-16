4 First Baseman Houston Astros Should Target on Trade Market This Offseason
Pinpointing exactly what the Houston Astros are going to do this offseason is difficult. All of their attention, at least in the early going, will be on third baseman Alex Bregman.
Will they be able to retain him?
If not, how are they going to replace his production at the hot corner and leadership in the dugout?
Options in free agency are lacking, unless they signed someone such as Willy Adames and moved him to third base. In an ideal world, Bregman would be back and the team won’t have to worry about it.
But, that isn’t the only hole that needs to be filled.
There is a huge void at first base, but until they know what is happening with Bregman, it is anyone’s guess regarding how much they’ll be willing to spend on the open market.
That could force them to make a trade, and if that is the route the Astros choose to go, these four players should be on their radar.
Ryan Mountcastle
The Baltimore Orioles, despite being clear contenders in the American League, were shopping their veteran first baseman ahead of the deadline during the season. This has led to many people believing he will be made available again.
Turning only 28 in February, Houston would be getting him for part of his prime. He also has two years of team control left, which is a nice selling point in trade negotiations.
While his home run numbers have dropped off, Mountcastle still makes hard contact with regularity, as he is above league-average in exit velocity and hard-hit percentage. He has been hitting the ball on the ground too much the last two seasons, so with an adjustment in that area and he likely will be smacking 20-plus home runs again.
Yandy Diaz
Another player who was on the trade block ahead of the trade deadline.
The Tampa Bay Rays were sellers, making numerous deals, but Diaz ended up remaining with the team through the remainder of the 2024 campaign.
The power numbers he provided in 2023 were likely a one-off, but he puts the ball in play and doesn’t strike out as much as his peers. His groundball rate is alarmingly high, which could be a cause for concern, especially now that he is 33 years old.
But, it would be fair to assume a bump in production would come being surrounded by a strong lineup. As an added bonus, he has some experience playing third base, so he could periodically fill in across the diamond should Bregman depart.
Josh Naylor
Coming off a trip to the ALCS, where they lost to the New York Yankees, would the Cleveland Guardians really entertain the idea of trading their best power hitter?
It is within the realm of possibility.
His salary is on the rise in arbitration, as $12 million is a lot for this franchise. With their starting pitching needs, someone of Naylor’s caliber could bring back the top-of-rotation type of arms they are seeking.
The Guardians also have an in-house replacement in Kyle Manzardo ready for a bigger role. Not turning 28 until next August, Naylor would help pry the Houston's window of contention open again, infusing some experienced youth into the mix.
Nathaniel Lowe
Intra-divisional trading is rare, so it would be hard to imagine the Texas Rangers wanting to aid the Astros in improving their team. But, their first baseman, should he be available, is someone who would fit Houston’s needs.
Lowe already has a Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Award on his resume. His power numbers have dipped a little lower than a team would like from a first baseman, but he is a solid contributor across the board.
A lefty hitter, he would help balance out a lineup that is projected to have only three next season; Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez, and Jon Singleton.
Doing a better job in recent seasons of cutting down on strikeouts and making more contact, he would be a solid addition.
With championship experience from his time with the Rangers, the Astros wouldn’t have to worry about him wilting under the bright lights of October baseball, either.