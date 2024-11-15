Latest Prediction Sees Houston Astros Re-Signing Their Star Third Baseman
The Houston Astros took a step back in 2024 and could lose multiple players in free agency.
That list includes Yusei Kikuchi, Alex Bregman and Justin Verlander.
Bregman in particular has become a franchise icon and will be first on the list for the Astros to re-sign, and recently, two CBS Sports writers predicted he would indeed end up back in Houston.
The star third baseman has supplanted his place in Astros lore during his career. He is top 10 in bWAR, doubles, home runs, RBI and OPS+ in the franchise's history. Not to mention, he has been a two time All-Star, Silver Slugger and Gold Glove winner and has won two World Series rings.
There is going to be a lot of suitors for Bregman's services this offseason.
As an established third baseman who has around an .800 OPS every year, his pedigree is clear.
Houston still has plenty of bats around the diamond, but if they were to lose Bregman, the Astros would need to fill huge holes at both first and third base.
"I'll say the Astros keep the band together for another run, and that means ponying up for Bregman on the free-agent market," Dayn Perry said of his prediction.
Would the third baseman take a hometown discount?
Unlikely.
Spotrac has his market value at four years, $119 million. That is much less than he is likely to actually receive. Due to a bidding war, the number seems more like $180 to $190 million for his deal.
At 30-years-old, he will want to get as much money guaranteed as possible, especially considering he did not hit the open market with the best season under his belt.
Despite hitting 30 doubles and 26 home runs, his walk rate took a bit of a tumble and his .768 OPS was the worst of his career.
That being said, his veteran status and career as a whole will have a lot of teams chasing him, which is why Houston needs to continue pursuing him as well since re-signing him could possibly fix two issues pretty quickly.
"Ultimately, I think the Astros end up bringing Bregman back home and then maybe Zach Dezenzo can help solve their problem at first base. That seems safer than putting Dezenzo at third and mining the first-base market in free agency," Matt Snyder explained at CBS Sports.
Zach Dezenzo is one of the Houston's top prospects, and while he appeared in just 19 games this past year, he is a power hitter who hit 23 doubles and 18 home runs in the minors in 2023.
The Astros have plenty of work to do with the roster this offseason, but a player like Bregman needs to be made a priority right off the bat.