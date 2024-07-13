Altuve’s Comments About Sitting Out All-Star Game Will Fire Up Astros Fans
When Jose Altuve was hit by a pitch in his left hand, Houston Astros fans around the world held their breath. Fortunately, it doesn't seem too big of an issue, despite having a horrible swollen and bruised hand during their last three games.
Sadly, Altuve decided to opt out of the All-Star Game. It's the right thing to do from his perspective, but it's always tough to see a player earn something and not be able to receive the benefits of it because of an injury.
The Astros are playing much better baseball over the past month, currently just 2.0 games out in the American League West after a 7-3 stretch in their last 10 games. What was once looking to be a lost season is now perhaps another year where Houston has a chance to win the World Series.
And Altuve understands that.
He spoke about why he decided to sit out of the All-Star Game, and his team first response will have fans fired up with the second half approaching.
“Obviously, we have a very important second half of the season and I want to be healthy,” Altuve said Thursday, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. “I’m proud and thankful for all the Houston Astros fans that voted not only for me but for also everybody on this team to make this possible. This is a huge, big deal for us. Unfortunately, I got hit in the hand and am playing through some stuff, so I really want to take these days and be ready for the second half.
“I got hit by 96 right in the hand and it’s still swollen and bruised. We’re trying to win some games and finish the first half strong, so that’s why I’m out there playing. But I think these four days will be good to go back to normal and heal and come back in the second half.”
This type of comment is the exact reason why the Astros have found the success they have over the past decade. Altuve, the leader in it all, understands just how much his team and fan base will need him in the second half.
His mindset sets the tone, and the nine-time All-Star certainly understands what's important: trying to win a World Series.
The 24-year-old has been as good as ever, slashing .306/.356/.458 with 13 home runs and 18 doubles. With a healthy hand expected after the All-Star break, Atuve is poised to put together another strong second half as Houston tries to solidify a spot in the postseason.