Houston Astros Superstar Shockingly Decides to Skip All-Star Game
It's been an incredible turnaround for the Houston Astros over the course of the last month-and-a-half.
After looking like a shell of the team who had gone to the American League Championship Series a record-setting seven straight times, there were many people out there speculating, and probably hoping, that this team would finally become sellers at the deadline.
Instead of continuing to falter, they have played their way into sitting two games out of first place in the AL West entering Thursday, and 2.5 back of the final Wild Card spot.
Much of the reason for the Astros' turnaround has to do with their star players putting together great performances. Their superstar Jose Altuve was no exception and he earned a franchise-record fifth start in the upcoming All-Star Game after making the team for the ninth time.
However, Houston announced that the veteran will not be participating after all.
Like it said in their release, he is opting to rest his hand instead of playing in another game during a time period where players are able to give their bodies some rest.
The Astros already dodged a major injury when the X-rays on his hand came back negative and the injury was just a contusion, however, some of the beat reporters got a look at how things looked and reported it was very purple.
How this affects Altuve's record isn't clear.
Since he's not officially starting this All-Star Game, will that still count as a record-breaker?
That likely doesn't matter for the franchise legend, though. He's clearly putting the team first by deciding to skip out on these festivities so that he can be ready for the second half of the year as Houston pushes towards officially making the playoffs.
In his absence, Texas Rangers star Marcus Semien will start and Willi Castro of the Minnesota Twins has been added to the roster.