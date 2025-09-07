Astros Blow Out Rangers, Trim AL West Magic Number for Division Title
The Houston Astros took care of Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers, 11-0, on Saturday night and helped their cause in winning the American League West.
The Astros (78-65) had power early and often in this game. Both Christian Walker and Yordan Alvarez hit solo home runs off deGrom. From there, the Astros piled it on the Texas bullpen, as Houston scored eight runs in the final two innings. Houston needed a win to break a two-game losing streak and got it. It also helped the Astros’ quest to win the AL West.
Houston Astros Magic Number
Entering Saturday’s action, the Astros’ magic number to win the AL West was 18. After Houston lost to Texas on Friday night, their lead over the Rangers shrunk to four games in the division while the Seattle Mariners retained a 3.5-game deficit. Both were in striking distance.
Well, Houston built a bit more distance with the Rangers. With the win, Houston pushed its lead back to five games over their in-state rivals. But the same couldn’t be said for the Mariners, who beat the Atlanta Braves to remain 3.5 games behind Since the magic number drops every time either the Astros win or the Mariners lose, then Houston’s magic number entering Sunday’s action is 17.
Houston is hoping to win its eighth AL West crown in the last nine seasons, with the only interruption coming in 2020. Since 2017, Houston has reached the playoffs every year, with four trips to the World Series and two world titles.
The Mariners have three head-to-head games with the Astros in September. The Rangers have six head-to-head matchups with the Astros starting on Friday.
Houston Astros Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL West Title: 17
Houston Astros Games Remaining: 19
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule: Sept. 7, at Texas; Sept. 9-11, at Toronto; Sept. 12-14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
AL West Race (after Sept. 6)
Houston Astros: 78-65 (lead division)
Seattle Mariners: 74-68 (3.5 games behind)
Texas Rangers: 73-70 (5.0 games behind)
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (20 games): Sept. 7 at Atlanta; Sept. 8-10, vs. St. Louis; Sept. 11-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (19 games): Sept. 7 vs. Houston; Sept. 8-10, vs. Milwaukee; Sept. 12-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.