Astros Superstar Slugger Expected to Have Massive Resurgence Next Season

The Houston Astros head into next season needing to make some improvements if they are going to get back to the playoffs following their disappointing 2025 campaign.

How willing general manager Dana Brown and Houston ownership is to spend both money in free agency and prospects in the trade market remains to be seen, however this is not the most important thing.

As is the case for every other team in baseball, the most critical improvements are internal, and on top of getting some better luck with injuries, the Astros need their best players to have better seasons.

Perhaps there is no better example of this than designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, who went from one of the most feared power hitters in the American League to someone who played just 48 games and did not look like himself when he was on the field. In an article naming every team's biggest bounce-back candidate for 2026, MLB.com used Alvarez for Houston.

Alvarez Named Astros Biggest Bounce-Back Candidate for 2026

Sep 14, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) scores a run. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Astros manager Joe Espada said he plans to DH Alvarez more this season to limit his chances of getting injured," the article read. "He remains one of the most feared sluggers in the game and the Astros need a strong 2026 campaign, which begins with him staying healthy."

Things got off to a wacky start right out of the gate for Alvarez in 2025, and a pesky hand issue wound up costing him the lion's share of the year as the Houston lineup desperately missed his presence.

Moving forward, Espada, Brown and every fan in the city is going to be hoping they can look at this years down the line as an outlier season in an otherwise legendary career with the organization.

Alvarez May Be Astros Most Important Player

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The three-year run for Alvarez prior to 2025 was as strong as anyone else in all of Major League Baseball, slashing .303/.401/.587 with a minimum of 31 home runs and a total of 103 long balls in that period.

With a 16.7 bWAR as just a part time defensive player, the impact the slugger's bat brings to Houston cannot possibly be understated. At just 28 years old, there's a ton of reason for optimism that Alvarez can get right back on track after a full healthy offseason and become the same player he was once again.

If he's able to do that, not only will he be an All-Star once again and return to baseball prominence, but Houston as a team is going to have a great shot at re-establishing themselves as the team to beat in the American League.

