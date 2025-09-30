Astros Controversial Star Worthy of Being on MLB Postseason All-Quarter Century Team
When the Houston Astros were defeated by the Detroit Tigers in the ALWC in 2024, it marked the end of an era for the franchise.
That loss snapped their seven-year streak of advancing to the ALCS. It was just the beginning of the fall from grace for a franchise that has experienced so much success for most of the last decade. Their eight-year run of qualifying for the playoffs also came to an end in 2025.
General manager Dana Brown is going to be under some pressure to get the team back on track this offseason. Better health could be all that is needed. The Astros experienced as much bad injury luck this year as any team in recent history.
For the first time since 2016, there will be no playoff baseball in Houston. It has to sting seeing two of their homegrown stars who departed, third baseman Alex Bregman and right fielder Kyle Tucker, help their new teams to the postseason.
Fans will certainly be disappointed, but at least they have some incredible times to look back on in recent years. This group still has something left to prove, especially if Jose Altuve remains in the mix.
Jose Altuve Named to The Athletic's MLB Postseason All-Quarter Century Team
The controversial second baseman was selected as the starter on the MLB All-Quarter Century Team. Jayson Stark and Tyler Kepner of The Athletic (subscription required) did something similar for the postseason and selected him again as the starter.
There will be a lot of people who believe Altuve should be disqualified for the sign-stealing scandal that rocked the Astros. Trash can lid banging and buzzer accusations aside, he earned his spot on the All-Century Team, both postseason and regular season, as one of the most productive players in baseball.
His track record in the playoffs speaks for itself. He has a .271/.337/.505 slash line in 105 career playoff games and 484 plate appearances. Altuve has hit 27 home runs and 21 doubles with 56 RBI. His 118 hits, 89 runs scored, 220 total bases and home runs all rank in the top four all-time.
As Stark and Kepner noted, he has produced more than some postseason heroes combined. Dustin Pedroia and Chase Utley don’t have as many postseason hits and home runs together as the Astros star does by himself.
The allegations will tarnish his accomplishments in the eyes of some. But the league didn’t strip him or his teammates of their accolades and production. Unless that happens and statistics are erased, Altuve is the rightful starting second baseman on this team.