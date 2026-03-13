Who the Astros Already Know Will Be on the Opening Day Roster

The Houston Astros have less than two weeks to figure out what their opening day roster will look like coming out of spring training.

The Astros will start the season at home when they host the Los Angeles Angels on March 26 at Daikin Park. It will be the start of manager Joe Espada’s third season as manager. He and general manager Dana Brown are under a lot of pressure to get Houston back to the playoffs after missing them for the first time since 2016 last season.

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Some of their decisions are going to be hard. These won’t. These are the players that Houston knows will be on the roster come March 26.

Pitchers

Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Starters: Hunter Brown, Tatsuya Imai, Mike Burrows, Lance McCullers Jr., Cristian Javier

Relievers: Bryan Abreu, Kai-Wai Teng, Roddery Muñoz, AJ Blubaugh

The Astros have committed to a six-man starting rotation. Brown was anointed the opening day starter the first week of spring training. The Astros didn't sign Imai to a three-year deal, with opt outs after each year, to not start him the first weekend of the season. Burrows has been sensational in spring training. McCullers and Javier give the Astros solid veteran backbone. The question is who gets the sixth spot. It likely comes down to Spencer Arrighetti or Ryan Weiss.

Abreu will be the closer with Josh Hader heading to the injured list to begin the season. Teng has been solid and since the Astros traded for him in the offseason, he should have a spot on the opening day roster. Muñoz and Blubaugh have been solid in spring training. The rest of the bullpen will be in flux until opening day, especially knowing that Hader will be out.

Position Players

Houston Astros left fielder Jose Altuve. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Catcher: Yainer Diaz, Christian Vázquez

Infielders: Christian Walker (1B), Jose Altuve (2B), Jeremy Peña (SS), Carlos Correa (3B)

Outfielders: Cam Smith (RF), Jake Meyers (CF), Joey Loperfido (LF)

DH: Yordan Alvarez

Utility: Isaac Paredes

Let's assume that Peña will get ready to play an opening day. It's an open question after his injury in the World Baseball Classic. If not, he'll be on the injured list and Paredes probably takes his spot. Since Paredes has not been traded, he'll be on the opening day roster. Altuve will be the regular second baseman. Houston did not bring Vázquez back to not make the team. The outfielders selected are the wild cards, but they’ve all done enough to make the team.

That leaves two roster spots. Nick Allen should be the utility infielder while Taylor Trammel could be the utility outfielder. But as they’re backups, there is no guarantee they’ll make the opening day roster. Zach Cole and Zach Dezenzo can both makes cases for a spot.