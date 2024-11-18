Astros Could Fix First Base Issues With Player 'Likely To Be Dangled' in Trade Talks
The Houston Astros will be looking for a first baseman this winter.
After getting brutal output from the position the past two seasons, signing someone who could produce for them would make sense.
It remains to be seen how much money they're willing to spend in free agency, but that isn't the only way they could fix their problems at the position.
There are trade candidates out there for them, and while the first base market is filled with more talent than ever, they might not want to make a financial commitment for any of the players available.
The one issue to remember in a potential trade for the Astros is that their farm system is perhaps the worst in Major League Baseball.
After making an expensive trade with the Toronto Blue Jays during the deadline, their pipeline is even worse than it was a few months ago.
Some believe their reason for not trading for a first baseman in July was due to their farm system. That doesn't make things any easier a few months later, but in the winter, there's much more time to get a deal done than during the middle of the campaign.
Things needs to happen this time around.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report looked at potential trade candidates in a recent article, naming Ryan Mountcastle of the Baltimore Orioles as someone who could be dealt.
"The return for Mountcastle will be nowhere near what they could have gotten for Mayo, but there's also no shortage of teams in need of a first baseman. Baltimore might need to wait until all of Pete Alonso, Paul Goldschmidt, Christian Walker, Anthony Rizzo and Carlos Santana sign as free agents, but there are easily more than five teams looking for one. If they can get an affordable outfielder or a back-of-the-rotation starter for Mountcastle, it's worth pursuing."
Fortunately, a deal with the Orioles wouldn't necessarily mean they'd have to move prospects.
Baltimore arguably has the best farm system in baseball, and given they're in a position to win a World Series, they don't need a prospect back for a proven big league talent like Mountcastle.
One issue, however, is that unless the Orioles are interested in what Houston could offer them, it might be tough to get a deal done.
The Astros don't have many players Baltimore would likely be interested in from their MLB roster outside of the surplus of pitching they have, so perhaps they'd be willing to take a chance on one of the starters who've dealt with injuries, but there aren't many perfect scenarios to get a trade done outside of that.
Nonetheless, if the front office views Mountcastle as a player who could help them win a World Series, it's something they should explore.