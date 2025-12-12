This Young Astros Prospect Could Be Great Potential Trade Chip This Offseason

Over the course of the past week, the Houston Astros organization has come up among teams named looking to trade for starting pitching help. More in particular, recent long-shot rumors of a possible trade for young right handed starting pitcher Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays.

While rumors like that haven't yet amounted to anything, it does lead one to think what a potential trade package could look like if the Astros wanted to go down that route.

When thinking about a possible trade package, it's important to look towards the farm, at what Houston can offer prospect-wise. In the farm, there's a prospect in particular who could be valued by teams looking for a strong return.

Jancel Villarroel Could Be Astros Best Trade Chip

Jun 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros manager Joe Espada (left) and general manager Dana Brown (right) talk on the field before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Catcher and outfielder prospect Jancel Villarroel, a 20-year-old Venezuelan is coming off of a strong 2025 campaign, and could be prospect to watch if the Astros decide to make a trade this offseason.

After signing for $10,000 in 2022 and making an impressive first impression in the DSL, he showed that he adjusted to professional baseball stateside much better his second season around in 2025.

Between Low-A and High-A this year, Villarroel slashed .259/.351/.388 with eight home runs. and 20 stolen bases. He showed strong plate discipline during his 85 games in Low-A, walking at an 11.3% rate, and striking out at just a 17.2% rate.

Upon a promotion to High-A, Villarroel would play 15 games, showing slightly more power with a .404 slugging percentage, and two home runs in that stretch. The discipline he showed while in Low-A combined with the slight flashes of power in High-A can make him desirable to other teams.

With Villarroel currently ranked as the No. 15 prospect in Houston's system, he carries a solid amount of value, while arguably being one of their most expendable prospects. With other catchers such as Walker Janek and Will Bush in the system, losing another catcher doesn't destroy their depth.

The Astros also signed a catcher from this past draft class in 7th round pick Jase Mitchell. Losing Villarroel doesn't mean losing your only promising young catching prospect.

Villarroel has shown to be valuable in many different ways. He's shown a disciplined bat, with the ability to steal bases, and versatility in the field. His name has floated around potential trade packages by writers in the past, and at this point in the year it seems it's now different.

