Astros Farm System Drops in Rankings Update After Big Swing in 2025 MLB Draft
The Houston Astros already had one of the weaker farm systems in the league and that did not change following the 2025 MLB draft.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter just released his updated farm system rankings following the draft and the Astros actually ended up falling from No. 22 to No. 24. They were leapfrogged by the San Francisco Giants and Baltimore Orioles, both of whom had strong draft classes.
It isn't too surprising to see Houston fall in the immediate aftermath of the draft. They had just two selections in the first three rounds, due to forfeiting their second pick after the Christian Walker signing. Both players they ended up with were pretty big swings, making for volatile reactions.
First round selection Xavier Neyens debuted within the organizational top-10 at the No. 6 spot. He's listed as a Tier 4 prospect, which means that Bleacher Report views him as somewhere around a Top 200 player.
Neyens is a high schooler with outstanding offensive potential, but some swing and miss has people wary. If he works out, though, he could be a 40-home run hitter.
Ethan Frey was their next-highest pick in the third round and he only really had one year of full production in college due to injury and competition.
That is a top class return that some will love and some will hate.
In order, the top five prospects in the organization are as follows: 2B Brice Matthews, RHP Miguel Ullola, OF Jacob Melton, C Walker Janek and OF Kevin Alvarez.
Matthews is the biggest focus right now as he just made his MLB debut right before the All-Star Break and hasn't had the best start. He played in two of three games and is 0-for-7 with five strikeouts.
He'll probably go back down when they are healthy, but it's nice for him to get some reps at the Major League level. Even if he doesn't turn it around immediately, there is no reason to freak out.
The rest of the top 10 are Neyens, RHP Anderson Brito, OF Joseph Sullivan, RHP Jose Fleury and RHP Ryan Forcucci.
Sullivan might be the most fun prospect in the farm right now. He was a seventh-round pick just last year and has forced all eyes on himself this season.
The 22-year-old has posted a .233/.411/.462 slash line with 15 home runs, 35 RBI and 34 stolen bases in 75 games. There has been more swing and miss this year, but that power and speed combination is hard to ignore.
