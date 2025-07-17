Astros Seventh-Round Selection Named Their Best Value Pick in MLB Draft
With the dust settling from the 2025 MLB draft, the Houston Astros have added many promising young players to the roster.
It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Astros, who find themselves in first place in the American League West at the All-Star break.
Coming into the year, there were a lot of concerns that the window might have closed on Houston’s ability to win. However, the team has handled a lot of adversity and is performing quite well.
Despite some of their veteran stars leaving and others either being hurt or struggling, it has been a next man up mindset for the Astros.
Houston has done a strong job over the last decade of drafting well to sustain its success. Whether trading prospects to help fill needs or bringing up prospects who make an impact, the Astros prioritize a good farm system.
While top picks generally garner most of the attention, sometimes hidden gems can be found in the late rounds as well.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN recently wrote about the best value pick for the Astros being Jase Mitchell in the seventh round.
"I connected him to the Astros in my second-to-last mock as they were one of a handful of teams most on Mitchell as his profile rose this spring, with the seventh round being a great value," he wrote.
The 18-year-old catcher from Delaware is certainly an appealing prospect with his power profile being well above average.
Getting a prospect with a 55 power grade according to MLB in the later rounds at a premium position like catcher certainly feels like a solid value pick.
While he’s got a lot of power at the plate, he also provides a strong arm behind it. Having an above average aspect of his game already at this stage could help him carve out a role in the organization in the future.
However, as a seventh-round pick and an 18-year-old, Mitchell isn’t a perfect prospect. Some work can be done to try and generate more contact while batting, and also being a better defensive catcher overall.
Mitchell will have the chance to develop nicely in the system for the Astros, and there are certainly some appealing things that he will bring to the table right away. It is hard to teach power and arm strength, and the young catcher will have that on day one.
If he can improve in some other areas, he will be a very interesting prospect to keep an eye on in the next couple of years for the Astros.
